The heart extraction seen in Indiana Jones was practiced by numerous ancient societies

It’s no secret: many ancient civilizations practiced sacrifices to thank the gods or to appease and honor certain deities. Anyone who has seen Indiana Jones and the cursed temple will remember the cult scene of extracting the heart. Such rituals were a prevalent religious practice in all ancient Mesoamerican societies.

The specific techniques performed, the instrumentation used, and the underlying mythology that motivates the sacrifices varied between civilizations. Two scholars, Vera Tiesler and Guilhem Olivier, in a new study (published in Current Anthropology) analyze the very techniques used by members of the elite during heart extraction.

Focusing on the location of openings created in the chest to allow the removal of a victim’s heart and blood, the authors examine the resulting fractures and marks in the skeletons to infer the nature of the entry wound and the potential instrumentation used. Descriptions of human sacrifice and heart extraction can be found in written records and in Mesoamerican iconography. However, witness accounts were often inconsistent, especially regarding the location of the mining site.

Using the forensic data in conjunction with an analysis of ethnohistoric accounts, the authors describe three distinct methods of extracting the heart: a cut directly under the ribs; aincision between two ribs; or severing the sternum horizontally to access the heart. The first technique described was a common practice, and Tiesler and Olivier expand the knowledge of existences by providing reconstructions on the other two lesser known techniques.

Hearts and blood were offered as sustenance to the deities who represented the Sun and the Earth in recognition of their sacrifices during the creation of the universe.