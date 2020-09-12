Latest newsTop Stories

The heart of a Belgian mayor was found in a fountain 80 years later

By Brian Adam
The mayor's heart is preserved in this ancient coffin, which was buried in the floor of a fountain. Photo: Yahoo News
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The mayor's heart is preserved in this ancient coffin, which was buried in the floor of a fountain. Photo: Yahoo News

Belgium: A story that has been in the news for almost 80 years was confirmed last week. The heart of a Belgian city mayor has been found under a central fountain.

A box containing the heart of Mayor Pierre David, who died a hundred years ago, has been found while repairing the main fountain in the small town of Verviers, in northern Belgium. Dipped in ethanol, it protects the heart from decay.

Some civic documents state that the mayor’s heart is buried under the fountain, and the elderly continue to tell their children the same thing. However, with the passage of time, it became a fictional story that some people believed in while others called it a story.

David was the city’s first mayor and died in 1839 while working on the roof of a building. A fountain was then built in recognition of his services. Then, in 1883, with his family’s permission, David’s heart was buried in the fountain floor. Earlier, the heart was kept in an art museum for a long time.

David is said to have served the Warriors well. He was mayor of the city from 1800 to 1808 and was re-elected mayor in 1830 after independence from France.

