The ‘hedge funds’ will be able to avoid the fans of the ‘anti-bassism’

Snake trainers recommend having a vinegar spray on hand in case a python squeezes them too hard. Hedge funds also have ways to break free when retail traders try to squeeze them.

Small investors have already claimed victims of the hedge fund community betting on falling share prices. Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management lost 53% in January after retail traders pushed up the price of stocks, such as GameStop, against which the fund had bet.

Retail traders and professionals may now be tempted to turn the tactic of squeezing short positions into a full-blown investment strategy. They can spot the most popular short positions based on the percentage of shares loaned, typically to bearish hedge funds that expect the price to fall. A rise in the value of the stock will turn short sellers into forced buyers as they try to limit losses.

Citron Research, a prominent short seller, said last week that it would stop publishing bearish reports and focus instead on companies that deserve to be bought. The problem for Citron, and other firms like Carson Block’s Muddy Waters, is that opening large short positions makes them a target.

But they have ways of dealing with it. The first lesson from GameStop is to avoid crowded positions. Refinitiv data shows that at the end of December more than 100% of the company’s shares were short. This made it an attractive target and dramatically increased the pool of forced buying hedge funds as prices rose.

Financial engineering can also help. Hedge funds can protect themselves against a bottleneck by buying derivatives that entitle them to buy stocks at a price much higher than the listing price. These deeply out-of-the-money call options would allow them to offset losses on short positions in the event of a GameStop-style squeeze.

Finally, the funds could completely stop borrowing the shares and place bear bets through derivatives that give them the right to sell securities. Potential short profits would be smaller, but so would losses. The most they could lose is the premium paid for these options.

Hedge funds may also be encouraged by the fact that anti-bearish engineering is difficult. GameStop worked because it was a small company with a high short interest. Larger companies, whose stocks are more liquid, are more difficult targets. A retail-driven squeeze won’t work if conventional investors sell when the price goes up. Short sellers’ movements are more restricted, but there is still life in them.