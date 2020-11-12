The mail app Hey for iPhone and iPad has received an update to iOS 14 which includes dozens of widgets, support for opening links with third-party browsers, and more.

The HEY mail app already has the iOS 14 update

Hey included support for setting it as your primary mail app on iOS 14 in September with version 1.0.1. Now with the latest update 1.1, widgets and support for opening links in a third-party browser are coming.

For the new widgets, there are 3 types with 3 sizes and 11 themes to choose from. The iOS version also includes the ability to preview Excel spreadsheets in the app and a new settings page for HEY.

Hey is an application of free download from the App Store with a 14 day trial. Payment for the service It starts at $ 99 usd per year after the trial days.

Here are the full release notes for HEY 1.1:

It’s widget time – we’ve added a full set of widgets so you can choose from 3 formats, 3 sizes, and 11 themes to get the perfect fit for your home screen. You can modify each widget to show New to You, The Feed, Paper Tracking, Reply Later, or Set aside. For additional superpowers, try putting a few together in a pile for a slide-out overview of your email. • NEW: Widgets

• NEW: Modify all your customizations and settings from a single redesigned screen, just touch your avatar

• NEW: You can now preview Excel spreadsheets without leaving the application

• UPDATED – You can now tell HEY to use your default browser to open links so you have a setting to update

• FIXED: Initials on a contact’s avatar are sometimes truncated

• FIXED: Context menus showed incorrect options for packages

• FIXED: Some links would not open correctly if you set your default browser to something other than Safari.

• FIXED: The Paper Trail rating could go to a state where it did not match the web.

As updates of other applications for iOS 14 continue to come out, we will inform you.