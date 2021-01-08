The highest rate of coronavirus spread in the state in a Gaeltacht electoral area

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Constituencies in Donegal and Mayo are among the worst hit by the Covid-19 in the last few weeks and the number of cases in Corca Dhuibhne and other areas has risen sharply.

The highest Covid-19 spread rate in the State is in a Gaeltacht area, according to the latest statistics.

266 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the Belmullet constituency between 22 December and 4 January resulting in a spread rate of 2,111 cases per 100,000 people in the area.

The rate in Belmullet was over three times higher than the average dispersal rate in the state during that fortnight – 674.

Only one other area in the whole country, Armagh (BT60), had a higher rate during the same period. Armagh (BT60) was rated at 2,285.

The impact of the third outbreak of the virus is evident in the latest figures and the highest spread rates since these figures began to be published in September in almost all Gaeltacht constituencies.

The Milford electoral area, which includes the Downs, Carrickart and other Gaeltacht towns, is the fourth worst hit area by the Covid-19 in the state. 246 new cases were confirmed between 22 December and 4 January resulting in a rate of 1,786.

In the Glens in the north – west of the county, where the majority of the Donegal Gaeltacht is located, 102 cases were confirmed in the electoral area at a rate of 426.

The Donegal Town electoral area in the south of the county has a rate of 676 and 179 cases were detected during the fortnight.

In Kerry, the number of confirmed cases in Corca Dhuibhne tripled in one week. 25 new cases were confirmed in the area between 15-28 December but that number has gone up to 75 cases according to the latest statistics. Corca Dhuibhne has a rate of 529, a much higher rate than at any other time in recent months.

The rate in the Kenmare electoral area, which includes the Iveragh Gaeltacht, fell by a week and has gone from 670 to 607. A total of 152 cases were confirmed there between 22 December and 4 January.

In South Connemara, 91 cases were confirmed in the electoral area during that period at a rate of 426. While the figures in the area are much higher than they have been in the last few months, they are not exactly as high as they were in mid-October when the rate was 726.

To date, North Connemara has not seen such a high rate. There have been 64 cases in the last two weeks and the rate in the area was 372.

There have also been three times as many cases in the Macroom electoral area, which includes the Múscraí Gaeltacht, in the last week. The number of cases went up from 31 to 104 between December 22 and January 4, resulting in a dispersal rate of 282 in the area.

There was a small increase in the electoral area of ​​Gaeltacht na nDéise – Dungarvan. 29 cases have been confirmed and the current rate of 142, up from 122.

Although the figures are not as high as Belmullet, there was a significant increase in the other electoral area which includes the Mayo Gaeltacht areas, Westport. The number of cases rose from 24 to 75 between 22 December and 4 January resulting in a rate of 408.

In Meath, the rate increased from 333 to 587 in the Trim electoral area, which includes part of the Rathcairn Gaeltacht.