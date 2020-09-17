The Holiday Bonus at 1 million, the Minister: “thanks to the Io app”

Despite the doubts expressed by many on the obligation to use the Io app to make the request for the Holiday Bonus, the Minister for Innovation and Digitization, Paola Pisano, announced that the government incentive exceeded one million disbursements.

With a tweet published a few hours ago on her Twitter account, Pisano announced that “the number of citizens who received the Holiday Bonus has exceeded one million thanks to Io, an application with which it is possible to access numerous public administration services by smartphone. The bonus can be obtained until December 31, 2020“.

The Bonus, remember, is available until the end of the year for all households with an annual ISEE up to 40,000 Euros. By accessing the application of the public administration with your SPID, you can receive a voucher to be used in the affiliated structures for travel.

According to other data released by Pisano over the weekend, the Bonus Vacanze also gave an important boost to the SPID, which has exceeded 9 million activations, with an annual growth of 50% compared to the end of 2019 data.

It is undeniable that Italy is increasingly moving towards an increasingly digital dimension, as the recent provisions on the Electronic Identity Card also demonstrate.