The home phone, on any mobile device, with Qvadis One

The application of the latest technologies allows us to enjoy a safer and more accessible connected home to numerous functions. We are already used to using cameras at home or all kinds of devices connected to the Internet, but today we want to talk about a gadget that will undoubtedly catch your attention: the reinvention of the traditional intercom or telephone, adapted to new technologies.

We have been testing Qvadis One, a new concept of intercom that will reinvent the way to stay connected at home. Developed by a 100% Spanish startup, it can be used in any home or building, replacing only the home’s internal intercom, and allows you to answer the portal call from anywhere.

As you can see in the following video, using Qvadis One is very easy. It connects to the Wi-Fi at home and when someone calls the portal, the communication is received in the free Qvadis app on the mobile or tablet, as well as on the computer (both Mac and PC) through the web client.

If there are several users registered on the device, when one answers, the rest of the users will stop receiving the call. That person will be able to speak with the person who called the doorman and, if they wish, open the door of the portal remotely, without keys. All communication is carried out in an encrypted way and is totally safe for users, whose privacy is guaranteed.

Best of all, installing Qvadis One is very easy and does not require any changes to the street plate or installation of the building’s intercom. Thus, you can use it in your home even if your neighborhood community does not want to make any changes to the current telephone system.

This new intercom can be very useful for elderly people who sometimes do not arrive in time to answer the calls from the intercom, since they will be able to answer – and open – from their mobile phone, tablet or computer.

In addition, it is a very useful gadget for any user, since it incorporates additional functions such as presence detector – it is activated when it detects a user nearby – and offers information such as, for example, the weather today and the weather forecast for the next few days. . It also incorporates the new QNotes function, a very simple application to be able to send notes to your loved ones through Qvadis. In addition, new functions will be added soon, such as integration with voice assistants.

It is also useful for SMEs, as it incorporates additional functions such as registering the entry and exit of workers. The biometric registration or facial recognition is captured on the mobile itself, without contact, respecting the COVID-19 prevention measures.

Didn’t you think it was so easy to revolutionize your home phone? This is how comfortable and useful the new Qvadis One is. If you want to live in the home of the future, you can get hold of it now. in his web page. Do not you think it anymore!

.