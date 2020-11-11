MobileAndroidTech News

The Honor 10X Lite arrives in Spain: official price and availability

By Brian Adam
The Honor 10X Lite arrives in Spain: official price and availability

Honor flipped the X on the Honor X10, but kept it last in the Honor 10X Lite that came later. A few weeks later, the terminal makes the leap to Europe, Spain included, where you can already buy and with a gift accessory of your choice.

The Honor 10X Lite is a mid-range mobile with Kirin 710, 6.67-inch Full HD + screen, 48-megapixel quad camera and a large 5,000 mAh battery. To Spain is put up for sale below 230 euros and with a gift accessory.

Honor 10X Lite price and availability

The Honor 10X Lite can be reserved now on its official website, in a single configuration with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage and in the colors Midnight Black (black) and Emerald Green (green). Its official price is 229.90 euros.


When making the purchase, you can choose between three gifts: an Honor Band 5, an Honor Mini Speaker or an Honor Sport Pro headphones, which will be yours without paying anything more than the official price of the mobile.

Lots of battery and four cameras

Cameras

The Honor 10X Lite is a mid-range mobile which includes the veteran Kirin 710 on board, accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Being a terminal from the post-veto era, it includes Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1 pre-installed, without Google Services, but Huawei’s own.

In the photographic section, the Honor 10X Lite includes an 8 megapixel front camera and a four lens combo behind. It is a 48 megapixel main lens, an 8 megapixel wide angle, a 2 megapixel macro sensor and a last 2 megapixel sensor for depth calculation.

If the Honor 10X Lite stands out for something, it is for its battery, which has a 5,000 mAh capacity and support for fast charging of 22.5W. The screen for its part is 6.67 inches, LCD with Full HD + resolution and the centered perforated front camera.

Honor 10X Lite data sheet

Honor 10X Lite

screen

6.67 “IPS LCD
Full HD +

Dimensions and weight

76.88 x 165.65 x 9.26 mm
206 g

Processor

kirin 710A

RAM

4GB

Storage

128 GB

Frontal camera

8 MP f / 2.0

Rear camera

48 MP f / 1.8
8 MP
2 MP

2 MP

Battery

5,000 mAh

OS

Android 10

Magic UI 3.1

Connectivity

4G
Wifi
Bluetooth 5.1
4G LTE / 3G / 2G networks
NFC

Others

Fingerprint reader on the side

Price

229.90 euros

