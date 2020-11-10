The Honor 10x Lite Arrives In Spain With A Gift Accessory Of Your Choice

The Honor 10X Lite is the new mid-range of Honor that goes on sale in Spain and arrives with a gift accessory of the user’s choice.

These weeks Honor is making the news for its possible sale, which as reported yesterday , is already very close to happening. Pending some confirmation, the brand announces the launch in Spain of its new phone, the Honor 10X Lite. This device was presented in October and its arrival in Spain is now official.

This new Honor 10X Lite is a model within the brand’s mid-range , which stands out for its good performance, its cameras, colorful design and its 22.5W fast charge. A good model with which the range of Honor phones continues to grow in Spain.

Technical characteristics Honor 10X Lite

Processor – HiSilicon Kirin 710A

RAM memory: 4 GB.

Storage . Internal: 128 GB. MicroSD card up to 400 GB.

Graphics : Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

Screen . Size: 6.67 inches. Resolution: FHD + Technology: IPS LCD.

Rear camera: Main sensor: 48 Mpx. Ultra wide angle: 8 Mpx. Depth sensor: 2 Mpx. Macro sensor: 2 Mpx.

Front camera Resolution: 8 Mpx Aperture: f / 2.0.

Connectivity: 4G / LTE, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, NFC …

Ports: USB-C. Fingerprint sensor on the side.

Dimensions: 76.88 x 165.65 x 9.26 mm

Weight: 206 grams.

Battery: 5,000 mAh. Supercharge 22.5 W.

System: Android version: Android 10. Magic UI 3.1.



A balanced mid-range

This Honor 10X Lite makes use of a 6.67-inch IPS LCD panel , with a perforation in its upper central part, where we have an 8 Mpx front camera. While on its rear we have a total of four cameras: 48 Mpx main sensor, 8 Mpx ultra wide angle, 2 Mpx macro sensor and 2 Mpx depth sensor. A combination that we see a lot in the mid-range, which will allow us to take good photos. The fingerprint sensor is located on one of the sides of the phone.

The phone battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh, for a good autonomy and also comes with support for fast charging of 22.5 W. This charge allows the device to be fully charged in just 95 minutes . In addition, it also has the 2.5W OTG reverse charging function, with which it is possible to charge other devices with the phone.

The Honor 10X Lite stands out for having NFC, to be able to make mobile payments. At the operating system level, it uses Android 10 AOSP with Magic UI 3.1, Honor’s interface. As usual, it does not have Google applications, so it uses Huawei’s mobile services, with the AppGallery as the application store.

Price and availability

The Honor 10X Lite will go on sale in Spain on November 12, this Thursday, as confirmed by the brand. The phone comes with an official price of 229.90 euros . It will be available in a single version of RAM and storage, in three different colors (Midnight Black, Emerald Green and Icelandic Frost), which we can see in the photo.

The phone comes with a gift, as it comes with an accessory to choose between HONOR Mini Speaker, HONOR Band 5 or HONOR Sport Bluetooth Earphones through the official website of the brand.