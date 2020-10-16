MobileAndroidTech News

The Honor 10X Lite leaks almost completely: 5,000mAh and a very cheap price

By Brian Adam
The Honor 10X Lite leaks almost completely: 5,000mAh and a very cheap price
One of the upcoming low-mid-range phones from Honor has been almost completely leaked at the hands of Winfuture. It is the Honor 10X Lite, a terminal that will arrive in Europe and which is expected to be priced at around 200 euros. With a Kirin on board, 5,000mAh battery and quad-camera setupIt will be a competitive proposal at the hardware level, a separate issue is the absence of Google services.

Let’s go over the Leaked Features and Specifications of this Honor 10X Lite, successor to the Honor 9X and a mobile that aims to be economical and interesting, despite its limitations.

The Honor 10X Lite keeps no secrets

Honor 10 X Lite

At the design level, the Honor 10X Lite seems quite accomplished. The front part is well used, thanks in part to a hole in the screen that allows to avoid the notch. The rear, although it is made of plastic, is finished in quite bright colors, and a generous camera module has been integrated, in the style of other mobiles this year. This panel is of 6.67 inches with Full HD + resolution and IPS technology.

As for the internals of the device, leaks report a Kirin 710A, the Chinese company’s lower-mid-range processor. It is a platform with eight cores at a maximum of 2 GHz. This processor is accompanied by 4G of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, expandable through microSD cards of up to 128 GB.

5,000mAh is expected for this Honor 10X Lite. In addition, the fast charge will be 22.5W according to the leaks, not bad for this range

The battery will, according to the source, it will be 5,000mAh, accompanied by a fast charge of 22.5WNot bad for a mobile in this price range. In the same way, it will have a USB Type C port, Bluetooth 5.1, LTE and, here comes a big cut, only compatibility with 2.4 GHz WiFi, so the speed in navigation will not be its strongest point.

At the software level, we will find MagicUI 3.1 (EMUI 11) based on Android 10. There will be no Google services, so you will have to choose third-party stores or Huawei’s own App Gallery. The price of this device is expected to be around 200 euros, although there is no date.

Via | WinFuture

