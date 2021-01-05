The house where Alfonso Cuarón filmed ‘Roma’ is for sale and this is its price

- Advertisement -

The house where the Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron made some recordings for the film “Rome”, winner of three Oscars in 2018, it was put into sale.

And it is that this Tuesday afternoon, users of social networks released a photograph showing that in the mythical façade of Tepeji number 22 in the Roma neighborhood, in Mexico City, hang a sign on a red canvas with the message of “For Sale. Direct deal. By appointment “, next to the plaque that reads “Rome was filmed here.”

The number to order reports about the property is the 55 49 26 08 39; However, the calls are transferred directly to the mailbox, surely due to the number of people who have contacted to know the price of the house even without a real interest in buying it, after the image went viral on Twitter.

Carol M, Twitter user under the name @TheToriParadox And who was Who took the picture where the ad is shown, you mentioned that you were told that the cost of the house is seven million pesos.

I’m the one who took and posted the photo yesterday … in the replies they already told me that the house is at 7 million, so if we put our savings together, a chance and it will be enough

This price is plausible when compared to the guide of Cubic meters, a portal specialized in the sale and rental of homes. According to the website, a home over 20 years old in that high-value neighborhood is valued at minimum 8.4 million pesos; although due to the economic-health crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), he could well have reasonable discount.

Although other netizens say that for having appeared in the film it must have an exorbitant value, and even others argue that it should be considered as “the capital’s heritage.”

“As if to turn it into the Alfonso Cuarón AC Cultural Center”, “I live on the same street … it’s a big house, and the neighbor has been trying to sell it well for years, but she’s not in a hurry either”, “Hopefully they won’t try to buy it to make a building with apartments ”, are some comments about.

After the success of the film, the house became a tourist attraction, as fans flock to take pictures outside.

In Rome, the house of Tepeji 22 appeared during the opening scenes, where the garage was swept and washed; also during the scenes of maneuvers to try to park a Ford Galaxy 500 that barely fit, as well as at the end, in the scene where some young people were marching with a war band.

However, it is owned by the lady Gloria Silvia Monreal, childhood neighbor of the cinematographer, since it is known that he actually lived in the house opposite: Tepeji 21.

Cuarón even revealed that the filming of the interiors made them in one Narvarte neighborhood house.

Rome told the story of Cleo, played by Yalitza Aparicio (nominated for best actress), a young maid who worked for a middle-class family with marital problems.

The film has been awarded multiple times, receiving three Oscars, one for Best Photography, Best Foreign Film and Best Director; although it also had several nominations.

In the same way he received the award BAFTA for Best Foreign Language Film, for Best Director, for Best Film, for Best Photography; among others.

