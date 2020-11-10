The Huawei Mate 30 Pro receive the update to stable EMUI 11 worldwide

It has been almost two months since Huawei announced its new layer, EMUI 11, the layer intended to run on Android 10 and Android 11 on company phones. It was then that the roadmap that its models would follow during the update process was announced and now it is the turn of one of the most powerful of the past 2019.

Specifically, we are talking about the Huawei Mate 30 Pro that arrived in the second half of last year and is now leaving the beta program. The international Huawei Mate 30 Pro already begin to receive the stable update of EMUI 11, in this case running on Android 10.

EMUI 11 with Android 10

As we said, Huawei has been active with the EMUI 11 beta program for some time now, testing his cape in various latest generation models. As in the Huawei P40 of the first half of this year, for example. Now the release has already taken place officially and the international Huawei Mate 30 Pro begin to receive the long-awaited notification that an update is available.

EMUI 11 will come to the Huawei Mate 30 Pro still running Android 10, so its arrival will not mean a leap in the version of the operating system equipped on the phone. However, the improvements announced by Huawei will be received and that are indivisibly adhered to the layer, waiting for the underlying system to also take a step forward.

So, it is a matter of time before, if you have a Huawei Mate 30 Pro, you receive the notification that an update is available. As we usually recommend, it is convenient perform said download under a WiFi connection Well, we are talking about a heavy download that can unnecessarily wear down our mobile data rate.

Via | Gizmochina