The Huawei Mate 30E Pro is official: same as last year, but with Kirin 990E

Huawei presented us yesterday its Mate 40 series, its latest Kirin 9000 processor, headphones and news in its software ecosystem, but as if this were not enough, the company has launched in China, without fanfare or cymbal, a new version of the Huawei Mate 30 Last year’s pro: the Huawei Mate 30E Pro.

About a year after the launch of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, we have both a successor – the Mate 40 Pro – and a review, the Huawei Mate 30E Pro. It’s basically the same mobile unlike a detail: mount the Kirin 990E instead of last year’s Kirin 990.

Huawei Mate 30E Pro data sheet

HUAWEI MATE 30 EPRO DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 158.1 x 73.1 x 8.8 mm (9.5 in vegan leather)

198 grams SCREEN 6.53 inch OLED

FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,176 pixels)

Format 18.4: 9

DCI-P3 PROCESSOR Kirin 990E

Mali G76 MP16 RAM 8 GB INTERNAL STORAGE 128/256 GB REAR CAMERA 40 MP f / 1.8 (super wide angle, 17mm)

40 MP f / 1.6 (wide angle, 27mm)

8 MP f / 2.4 (telephoto, 80mm)

ToF sensor FRONT CAMERA 32 MP f / 2.0

ToF 3D DRUMS 4,500 mAh

40W fast charge

27W wireless charging OPERATING SYSTEM Android 10 with EMUI 11 CONNECTIVITY 5G

WiFi ac

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

GPS OTHERS IP68

3D face unlock

USB type C

Fingerprint reader under the screen PRICE Determined

Last year’s Mate 30 Pro, but with Kirin 990E

If you are familiar with the Huawei Mate 30 Pro from 2019, you have little to learn from the Huawei Mate 30E. It is one of those reissues that Huawei is pulling out of its sleeve, such as the Huawei P30 Lite or the Huawei P30 Pro, although in this case with even fewer changes. Is 99% the same phone from last year, but a year later and with a couple of changes.

We therefore have a screen that stars the entire front if it were not for the wide notch, OLED, with Full HD + resolution and that goes from side to side by incorporating shafts with a great curvature. The fingerprint reader is under the screen, although the terminal also has 3D facial recognition thanks to an exclusive sensor that accompanies the camera for selfies.

Speaking of cameras, front includes a dual trigger, with a 32 megapixel main sensor and a ToF 3D sensor that is used, among other things, for secure facial recognition similar to Apple’s Face ID.

Behind, there is a quad camera in the characteristic circular module, with a 40 megapixel main shooter, a 40 megapixel super wide angle, an 8 megapixel telephoto sensor and a fourth ToF sensor.

There are only two differences between the Huawei Mate 30 Pro and the Huawei Mate 30E. The first of it is the processor, mounting here a Kirin 990E instead of a Kirin 990. The irony of the matter is that, according to the specifications shared by the company, the Kirin 990E is itself practically identical to the Kirin 990.

It is a processor with eight cores: two Cortex-A76 at 2.86 Ghz, two Cortex-A76 at 2.36 GHz and four Cortex-A55 at 1.95 GHz. They are the same characteristics of the Kirin 990, although there are differences in GPU and NPU. The Kirin 990E mounts a 16 core GPU (it was 14 in the Kirin 990) and an NPU with a BIG core + a micro core, while in the Kirin 990 it was dual core + micro core.

The second difference is in the software, which is still Android 10, although with EMUI 11 on top instead of EMUI 10. We will have to wait for the benchmarks to know if the Kirin 990E is above or below the performance of the Kirin 990, because at the moment it is not very clear.

Versions and prices of the Huawei Mate 30E Pro

The Huawei Mate 30E Pro is official in China, where it can be reserved in the same colors as last year’s version: two orange and green vegan leather finishes, plus black, silver, purple and green. Can be bought November 1st, although its price has not transcended for the moment.

More information | Huawei