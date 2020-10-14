The Huawei Mate 40 is almost ready for its official launch, but we haven’t seen any leaked units yet. Today the company has shown a preview of the rear design of the Huawei Mate 40 and, although it is not appreciated too well, it seems that the shape of the bulge of the rear camera is no longer circular. The renders leaked a few months ago showed a circular bump on the rear camera very similar to that of the Mate 30 Pro. These renders could be fake, or maybe Huawei decided to tweak a few things. The camera module is now octagonal in shape. Unfortunately, we cannot see any lenses, so the number of sensors remains a mystery. Another interesting detail is the return of the physical volume control button, which was replaced by a touch-sensitive zone on the Mate 30 Pro.



The presentation of the Huawei Mate 40 is scheduled for October 20, and it is expected that it will carry a new Kirin 9000 chip built in a 5nm process. This will probably be the last Kirin chip made by TSMC for Huawei.