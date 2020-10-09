AndroidHuaweiLatest newsTech NewsMobile

The Huawei Mate 40 is delayed until 2021 according to Evan Blass

By Abraham
0
7
Analisis Huawei Mate 30 Pro Teknofilo 37.jpg
Analisis Huawei Mate 30 Pro Teknofilo 37.jpg

Abraham

On September 10, Huawei unveiled the latest EMUI 11 and HarmonyOS 2.0, as well as new devices including the FreeBuds Pro, Freelace Pro, Watch GT 2 Pro, Watch Fit, and new MateBooks (1, 2). However, there was no sign of the next high-end smartphone, Huawei Mate 40, nor of its next high-end chip Kirin. Now the well-known source of leaks Evan Blass has suggested that the Huawei Mate 40 will not be available in stores until 2021, although its announcement could take place next October. The Huawei Mate 30 series was launched in September last year, and it was Huawei’s first flagship without Google Mobile Services (GMS). This series was sold exclusively in China for months and made its entry into the world market in November last year. Huawei could limit the launch of the Mate 40 series to China, at least initially, as it is believed that the company will not have been able to get as many high-end Kirin chips as it would like after the latest US ban.

