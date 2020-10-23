The Huawei Mate 40 is the smartphone is with best DXOMark camera

Yesterday Huawei presented its new high-end smartphone, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, and the DXOMARK people have published the detailed analysis of its camera, which places it at the top of the ranking. The camera setup is very similar to the P40 Pro released earlier this year, but there are some subtle differences. The Mate 40 Pro’s main camera does not have an optical stabilization system, but otherwise comes with the same 1 / 1.28 ″ sensor and lens with the same f / 1.9 aperture as the P-series model. The ultra-wide camera it retains the P40 Pro’s lens with an aperture of f / 1.8 and an 18mm equivalent field of view, but now uses a 20 MP sensor with larger pixels instead of 40 MP. The 5x telephoto camera specifications remain unchanged.



According to DXOMark’s analysis, it appears that Huawei’s engineers have been kept very busy after the launch of the P40 Pro earlier this year to further improve the Mate 40 Pro’s camera, despite the lack of optical stabilization on the camera. image on the primary module. The new model improves upon the already very good performance of the P40 Pro in several areas and is particularly impressive in terms of dynamic range, providing good detail retention even in low light. On the other hand, it is not the best telephoto camera but one of the best, and although ultra-wide-angle fans have to settle for a narrower field of view than many competitors, the overall image quality of the ultra wide angle gives no reason to complain. DXOMark also claims that it is the best device they have tested to date for video, thanks to excellent noise control, effective stabilization, and smooth autofocus adaptation. For all these reasons, Huawei’s new flagship ranks first in the ranking with 136 points.