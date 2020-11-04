The Huawei Mate 40 Pro brings a storage chip never seen before

Huawei presented a few days ago the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, which has now been disassembled in a new video published on the Bilibili AIO Technology channel. The most surprising thing about the Huawei Mate 40 Pro is that it incorporates a 512 GB storage chip that bears the HiSilicon logo. This indicates that it has been developed by Huawei’s own team that has created the Kirin 9000 chipset for its flagship. That memory chip known as HiSilicon SFS 1.0 offers a sequential read speed of 1966 megabytes per second (MB / s); a sequential write speed of 1280MB / s; a random read speed of 383MB / s and a random write speed of 548MB / s. The last of these parameters is twice what the current UFS 3.1 standard allows for the fastest mobile storage chips. It is even more surprising that Huawei did not say anything about this achievement when it promoted the Mate 40 series. It is also not reflected in the specification sheet of the smartphone. There are a few reasons that could explain this, including the possibility that the manufacturer may not be able to include SFS 1.0 chips in future smartphones due to the US veto that prevents the Chinese company from making its own chips.