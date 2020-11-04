Latest newsTech NewsMobile

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro brings a storage chip never seen before

By Abraham
0
3
Huawei Mate 40 Pro Teknofilo 5.jpg
Huawei Mate 40 Pro Teknofilo 5.jpg

Must Read

Latest news

HAZ is born, the alliance that seeks to transform society through education

Brian Adam - 0
The Royal Theater of Madrid has been the setting chosen by some of the largest companies and foundations in our country for officially present...
Read more
Tech News

How not to have photos located: the question of GPS metadata

Brian Adam - 0
We delve into the unknown world of metadata to analyze a possible privacy problem of no small importance: the localization of photos. Virtually all smartphones...
Read more
Mobile

Oppo and Xiaomi could start using Samsung’s Exynos chips in 2021

Abraham - 0
Samsung has been using Exynos chipsets in its Galaxy smartphones for many years and, although some manufacturers have used them as well, it has...
Read more
Entertainment

A new price hike is coming for Netflix subscriptions

Brian Adam - 0
Netflix seems to have taken a liking to touching prices every so often because just two years ago, In January 2019, North Americans already...
Read more
Abraham

Huawei presented a few days ago the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, which has now been disassembled in a new video published on the Bilibili AIO Technology channel. The most surprising thing about the Huawei Mate 40 Pro is that it incorporates a 512 GB storage chip that bears the HiSilicon logo. This indicates that it has been developed by Huawei’s own team that has created the Kirin 9000 chipset for its flagship. That memory chip known as HiSilicon SFS 1.0 offers a sequential read speed of 1966 megabytes per second (MB / s); a sequential write speed of 1280MB / s; a random read speed of 383MB / s and a random write speed of 548MB / s. The last of these parameters is twice what the current UFS 3.1 standard allows for the fastest mobile storage chips. It is even more surprising that Huawei did not say anything about this achievement when it promoted the Mate 40 series. It is also not reflected in the specification sheet of the smartphone. There are a few reasons that could explain this, including the possibility that the manufacturer may not be able to include SFS 1.0 chips in future smartphones due to the US veto that prevents the Chinese company from making its own chips.

Related Articles

Latest news

HAZ is born, the alliance that seeks to transform society through education

Brian Adam - 0
The Royal Theater of Madrid has been the setting chosen by some of the largest companies and foundations in our country for officially present...
Read more
Mobile

Oppo and Xiaomi could start using Samsung’s Exynos chips in 2021

Abraham - 0
Samsung has been using Exynos chipsets in its Galaxy smartphones for many years and, although some manufacturers have used them as well, it has...
Read more
Android

These are the 10 most powerful Android smartphones [November 2020]

Abraham - 0
The famous smartphone performance benchmark AnTuTu has published the ranking of the most powerful smartphones on the market based on data collected during the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©