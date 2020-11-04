MobileAndroidTech News

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro can now be purchased in Spain

By Brian Adam
0
7
The Huawei Mate 40 Pro can now be purchased in Spain
The Huawei Mate 40 Pro Can Now Be Purchased In

Must Read

Game Reviews

Stirring Abyss Review: lost in the depths of the ocean

Brian Adam - 0
Stirring Abyss drags us into the ocean depths, testing our sanity with an uncompromising turn-based strategy. Sleepy Sentry, a small Finnish development studio founded in...
Read more
Game Reviews

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, old rockers keep coming back

Brian Adam - 0
One of Criterion's best installments is back as a reminder that the studio has a talent capable of making time go to waste. Let's start...
Read more
Reviews

Xiaomi Mi Box 4S Pro: support for 8K video and HDMI 2.1 in one of the most complete Android TV players

Brian Adam - 0
A week after presenting its new Mi Box 4S, Xiaomi has launched a much more interesting model in China. It is...
Read more
Communication

New Raspberry Pi 400: computer with keyboard for 70 euros

Brian Adam - 0
One of the greatest advantages offered by Raspberry Pi It is its modularity, being able to buy not only a board that adapts to...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro can now be purchased in Spain

We had the doubt of when the Huawei Mate 40 Pro would go on sale, and just today we have known the date: is already being commercialized. Its cost is 1,199 euros, it is available in two colors (black and silver) and Huawei has it ready to send it to all who were waiting for the new phone.

After the presentation of the new models, and after verifying that only the Huawei mate 40 Pro would arrive in Spain, it still remained to be known when it would be available for purchase. Huawei did not give details during the event, nor did any possible date advance days later. And today we are witnessing the surprise marketing of the smartphone: the Huawei Mate 40 Pro can now be purchased from the official store. Of course, it is not cheap.

Spain will only officially see the Huawei Mate 40 Pro

The brand came up with the new family not only for equipping it with a new processor (the Kirin 9000), for including juicy novelties in photography or for the price chosen for sale, also for the number of models: nothing more and nothing less what four Huawei Mate 40. The ‘normal’ Mate 40, Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro + and the superlative Huawei Mate 40 RS Porsche Design. Of these four, only the Huawei Mate 40 Pro can be purchased in Spain.

Under our analysis, the aforementioned phone is a great demonstration of how far Huawei reaches in mobile hardware, also in software. The lack of Google applications and services continues to weigh heavily, but little by little the brand has been equipping its AppGallery with various alternatives to the software it has banned. Very good photography, versatility in the shots, a design that is distinguished by the naked eye and fast charging with capital letters, there is no doubt that the Huawei mate 40 Pro is a firm candidate for the best mobile of 2020.

Do you want the latest and greatest phone from Huawei? Well, you already have it available in the manufacturer’s mobile store: the Huawei Mate 40 Pro 8/256 GB It can be purchased in Black (black) and Mystic silver (silver) for 1,199 euros. In principle, there is stock and shipping is immediate, so in 24/48 hours you should have it at home.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro data sheet

HUAWEI MATE 40 PRO

SCREEN

OLED 6.76 inch
FHD + 2,772 x 1,344 pixels
Refresh rate 90Hz

PROCESSOR

Kirin 9000 Octa-core:

Mali-G78 24-core GPU
Dual NPU Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs

RAM

8 GB

CAPACITY

256 GB

REAR CAMERAS
  • Main sensor: 50MP Ultra Vision Camera, f / 1.9
  • Ultra-wide: 20MP Cine Camera. f / 1.8
  • Telephoto: 12MP, f / 3.4, OIS

FRONTAL CAMERA

13 MP, wide angle, f / 2.4, 4K video, slow motion selfie
3D sensor for face unlock

SOFTWARE

EMUI 11 based on Android 10 AOSP

CONNECTIVITY

5G, WiFi ac 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB-C 3.1

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

162.9 x 75.5 x 9.1 mm
212 g

BATTERY

4,400 mAh
SuperCharge 66W, 50W wireless

OTHERS

Stereo speakers
IP68 water resistance

PRICE

1,199 euros

Related Articles

Game Reviews

Stirring Abyss Review: lost in the depths of the ocean

Brian Adam - 0
Stirring Abyss drags us into the ocean depths, testing our sanity with an uncompromising turn-based strategy. Sleepy Sentry, a small Finnish development studio founded in...
Read more
Game Reviews

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, old rockers keep coming back

Brian Adam - 0
One of Criterion's best installments is back as a reminder that the studio has a talent capable of making time go to waste. Let's start...
Read more
Reviews

Xiaomi Mi Box 4S Pro: support for 8K video and HDMI 2.1 in one of the most complete Android TV players

Brian Adam - 0
A week after presenting its new Mi Box 4S, Xiaomi has launched a much more interesting model in China. It is...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©