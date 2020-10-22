The Huawei Mate 40 Pro is now official: All its features

Huawei today presented its new flagship for the second half of the year, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro. The new smartphone arrives, as main novelties, with a new more powerful Kirin 9000 5G chip, even faster wired and wireless charging speeds , and a camera system focused especially on video capture. Next, we are going to review all the news that the new smartphones bring.

Symmetrical design with chambers forming a ring

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro remains true to the usual aesthetic of the Mate series, which is characterized by a symmetrical rear. Huawei has evolved the design of the camera module, which now adopts a curious ring-shaped arrangement that, as the company has explained, is inspired by the first black hole captured by a telescope. The four rear cameras are positioned along the ring, leaving the center free for the now usual LEICA inscription.

On the front, Huawei has ditched the super-wide notch from previous Mate models in favor of a dual-hole punch front camera that contains the same elements. This means that, in addition to the front camera, we have a gesture sensor and 3D facial recognition. One of the novelties that the Mate 30 Pro brought is that it did not have volume buttons, but rather that these appeared on the screen when double-tapping the side edge. In my analysis I already commented that this solution was impractical and, luckily, Huawei has recovered the two physical volume buttons on this model – although there is still the option of using on-screen controls if you prefer.

Horizon Display with a “smart” AoD mode

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro has a 6.8 ″ OLED screen with a resolution of 2772 x 1344 pixels (456 ppi). This display offers a wide color gamut, covering 100% of the DCI-P3 color space and with support for HDR content. An interesting aspect is that, for the first time, the rear camera also uses the wide DCI-P3 color gamut when capturing photos, so you can enjoy wider color even when viewing the images on the phone screen. The screen offers a refresh rate of 90 Hz, being possible to set a permanent mode of 90 Hz or a dynamic mode that adapts the refresh rate to the content and, therefore, saves battery. Huawei claims that they could include 120 Hz refresh technology but that the impact on battery is not worth it. Below the screen, as expected, we find a fingerprint reader.

The name “Horizon Display” is due to the edges of the screen, which have an extreme curvature of 88º. Although this makes the phone look frameless when viewed from the front, it also makes the edges look a different color, especially in apps with a white background. A novelty of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro is its new “intelligent” Always On Display mode that keeps the screen off at all times to save battery life but turns it on if it detects that you are looking at the phone, even if you don’t pick it up. hand. This same technology also keeps the screen on if it detects that we are looking at the screen, even though the shutdown time due to inactivity is exceeded. When it comes to enjoying multimedia, it also has stereo speakers with more powerful bass.

New 5nm Kirin 9000 chip

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro debuts the new Kirin 9000 chip, which is the first and only 5nm chip that integrates the application processor (AP) and the 5G modem in the same package. It has 15,000 million transistors. As explained by the company, this makes the Kirin 9000 very efficient in energy consumption, even when connected to 5G networks. The new chip follows the Big.Middle.Little architecture made up of three clusters: 1 high-performance 3.1 GHz Cortex-A77 core, 3 medium-performance 2.5 GHz Cortex-A77 cores and 4 low-power 2 Cortex-A55 cores GHz. It is 25% faster than the Snapdragon 865+ according to Huawei. In the graphic section, we find a Mali-G78 GPU that, according to the company, is 52% faster than the Snapdragon 865+

In terms of performance over the previous generation, the Kirin 9000 offers 30 percent more CPU power and 50 percent more GPU power compared to the Kirin 990 5G. As I have already mentioned, the Kirin 9000 chip includes 5G connectivity. According to the company, the new chip achieves download / upload speeds that are 100% faster than the Mate 30 Pro. Huawei claims that, after three years, you will only notice a speed reduction of 2.5% compared to others. smartphones that, over time, feel slower. Accompanying this chip, we find 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage expandable through an NM Card.

Quick charge even faster

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro has a large battery with a capacity of 4,400 mAh that can be charged quickly thanks to the SuperCharge charging technology. Charging via cable now reaches a power of 66W, which allows to recharge up to 85% of the battery in just 30 minutes. Wireless charging goes up to 50W, a value that is again very high. Like other devices of the brand, it offers reverse wireless charging to charge, for example, the FreeBuds Pro headphones by placing them on your back.

Ultra Vision Cine camera with video as the protagonist

Huawei has always put a lot of focus on its rear cameras and, of course, it has not neglected this aspect in the Mate 40 Pro. Its Ultra Vision Cine Camera camera system consists of three lenses:

50MP Ultra Vision wide-angle camera (RYYB sensor) f / 1.9, which is identical to the Huawei P40 Pro but now benefits from the increased processing power of the Kirin 9000 chip

5x 12MP f / 3.4 telephoto camera with periscope lens, which is also identical to the Huawei P40 Pro.

20MP f / 1.8 Ultra Wide Angle Cine camera, which is a second-generation version of the Cine camera on the Huawei P40 Pro.

The Cine Camera Ultra Wide Angle is not only used for ultra wide angle shots, it has also been specially designed for capturing video up to [email protected]

With the Huawei P40 series, the company introduced the XD Fusion Engine, a processing system that takes multiple shots with different lenses and combines them to create an image with more detail and better quality.

Now Huawei has taken this system further and created XD Fusion HDR Video, which combines images from all cameras to improve the dynamic range of the image when recording video. This means that very light areas will not appear white and dark areas will not appear black. Huawei has also added a video recording mode called Steady Shot that uses a more aggressive stabilization and is therefore useful if you are recording video while you are moving a lot – for example if you are running. We also find a feature called Image Tracking that allows you to click on a person and the camera to zoom or pan the frame to follow that person. The interesting thing about this functionality is that you can keep the phone immobile all the time. Finally, we have the Story Creator functionality that allows you to choose between five templates: travel, relaxed, happy, dynamic and tasty. Each template contains 4 or 5 shots, and each takes progressive framing changes (zoom in / out, pan / tilt, or camera roll) without you having to move the camera. The result is combined with music to create a story.

Ultra Vision front camera for wider selfies

Huawei has always put a lot of focus on its rear cameras and, of course, it has not neglected this aspect in the Mate 40 Pro. As for the front camera, we find an Ultra Vision camera that offers facial recognition, gesture detection and, of course , capturing selfies. The interesting thing about this 13MP f / 2.4 camera is that its ultra-wide angle lens (100º) allows more elements (or people) to be captured in the photograph, but without the typical distortion of ultra-wide-angle lenses.

It has a feature called Adaptive Angle Change that opens or closes the angle depending on whether we are taking a selfie with ourselves or with other people. The detection of gestures in the air allows you to scroll by moving the palm of the hand, capture an image with a fist, and stop / resume the music or answer a call in speakerphone mode by bringing the palm of the hand closer.

EMUI 11

Finally, Huawei has included its EMUI 11 customization layer, which, for the moment, is based on Android 10. As is well known, Huawei smartphones do not incorporate Google’s mobile apps or GMS services, but instead use the Huawei’s own HMS services and app store. One of the novelties of EMUI 11 that Huawei has highlighted is Multi Screen 3.0, which not only allows us to use the phone screen on the computer desktop without having up to three phone apps open in windows at the same time. This allows, for example, to chat with another person while we are viewing email and, at the same time, have a video playing.

Price and availability in Spain

Huawei has not yet announced the price of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro or its availability in Spain but, as soon as it is confirmed, we will update this information.