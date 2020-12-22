The Huawei Mate 40 Pro + is the new king of DxOMark

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

DXOMARK has released the Huawei Mate 40 Pro + camera review, making it the king of DXOMARK mobile photography, leaving the Huawei Mate 40 Pro behind. According to the popular photography benchmark, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro + achieved 139 points for the camera, which is the current highest score ever achieved by any smartphone evaluated by DXOMARK. After its announcement in October, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro held the first position so far with 136 points. The most important differences between the Mate 40 Pro + and Mate 40 Pro models are in the telephoto camera settings. While the Mate 40 Pro uses a single camera at 5x magnification, the Mate 40 Pro + splits the zoom tasks between a couple of cameras. The shorter zoom ranges are covered by a 12 MP module with an f / 2.4 aperture lens and a 3x magnification. For long shots, the camera switches to an 8 MP module with an f / 4.4 aperture lens that achieves 10x magnification. In video mode, the camera can capture 4K footage up to 60 frames per second, and 1080p video can be recorded up to 480 frames per second for slow motion effects. In many areas, the results of the Mate 40 Pro + are just as good as the Mate 40 Pro, but the improved telephoto and ultra-wide cameras of the improved model make all the difference for those who like to vary the focal lengths from very wide to very long.