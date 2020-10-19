Huawei will present its new flagship Mate 40 Pro next week, on Thursday, October 22. Today some official images and technical specifications of the next high-end device of the Chinese group have been leaked. The Huawei Mate 40 Pro has a 6.76 ″ OLED screen with a resolution of 2772 × 1344 pixels (456 dpi), although we do not know if the screen will have a high refresh rate. The panel is strongly curved back at the edges, thus creating the impression of a borderless display when looking at the phone directly from the front. An optical fingerprint reader under the screen enables fast and reliable unlocking of the smartphone.

The Kirin 9000 is the last new high-end chip made by TSMC before the US embargo on Huawei went into effect. It is manufactured in a 5 nm process. The chip offers eight cores, four ARM Cortex-A55 clocked at 2.04 GHz, three high-performance ARM Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2.54 GHz, and a fourth Cortex-A77 core clocked at maximum clocked at at least 3.13 GHz. In addition to fast CPU cores, the chip also has an ARM Mali-G78 graphics unit, Huawei’s typical neural processing engine for artificial intelligence tasks, and an integrated 5G modem, which probably only work on sub-6GHz networks. Huawei will sell the Mate 40 Pro in Europe in a single version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 flash memory, which cannot be expanded using a microSD card slot. In China, there will also be variants with up to 12GB of RAM. In addition, special editions are planned, including a Mate 40 RS and a “Pro +” model, which differ mainly in terms of the adaptation of the design and the camera equipment.



With the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, the manufacturer has included three rear cameras and a new autofocus system, which combines a laser autofocus with a new type of additional camera sensor, which also works as a kind of autofocus aid. It is still unclear exactly how this new system, which combines optical and laser autofocus, works. In addition to the individual LED flash, there is also a color temperature sensor that should help the Mate 40 Pro reproduce realistic colors. The three main sensors consist of a 50 MP sensor with an f / 1.9 aperture and optical image stabilizer, a 20 MP sensor for wide-angle shots with an f / 1.8 aperture, and a telephoto lens with 12 MP resolution and f aperture. /3.4. Among other things, the camera system should be able to record 8K video and offers 5x magnification for zoomed recordings. In the pill-shaped cutout on the front of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro is a 13 MP front camera with an f / 2.4 aperture, which Huawei provides with a 3D sensor. In combination, this system should allow the phone to work with gestures. All the user has to do is move their hand over the screen to interact with the phone. The version destined for Europe has a 4,400 mAh battery. Huawei supplies a new SuperCharge power adapter, which connects to the device via the USB Type-C (3.1 Gen 1) port and provides a maximum charging power of up to 65 watts. This should allow the phone to charge extremely fast, so that it is fully operational again in less than an hour. Wireless charging is also present, including the reverse charging option to charge wireless accessories like Huawei’s FreeBuds.

Other features include a slot for Huawei special memory cards, support for Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and WiFi 6. The phone measures 75.5 millimeters wide and 162.9 millimeters long, is 9.1 millimeters thick and weighs 212 grams. The Mate 40 Pro will arrive with Android 10 due to the company’s problems with the US government. It uses the current EMUI 11.x interface. Instead of the usual Google apps and services, use Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). Huawei wants to offer the new Mate 40 Pro in black and silver in Europe, although other colors are expected for China.