The Huawei Mate 40 series already has an official presentation date

Huawei has finally announced the release date for its upcoming HUAWEI Mate40 series of smartphones. These phones will be officially presented on October 22 at 2:00 p.m. (Spanish time) in an online event through YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. It has long been rumored that Huawei will launch four models at this event:

HUAWEI Mate40

HUAWEI Mate40 Pro

HUAWEI Mate40 Pro +

PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate40 RS

These phones will feature a new 5nm HiSilicon Kirin chipset and hence the Mate40 series motto: A Leap Forward. These devices are expected to have a similar screen design to the HUAWEI P40 Pro series from earlier this year. This means that they will come equipped with a curved OLED screen that has a pill-shaped cutout for the camera, as well as a 3D sensor for face unlock.



Additionally, according to a promotional video for EMUI 11, the Mate40 series (at least the Pro models) will support HUAWEI SuperCharge 66W fast charging technology. Last but not least, high-end models may also come with a liquid lens camera module, liquid lens camera module for faster autofocus and better stabilization.