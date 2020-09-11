The Huawei Y9a leaks ahead of the 64 MP quad camera and 40 W fast charge, among other features

While the US veto runs its course and rumors spread about the next generation of its Mate line, the Chinese company continues to prepare new terminals to expand your catalog. According to the latest leaks, everything indicates that one of the closest launches will be the Huawei Y9a.

From GSMArena we now receive a leak that, in addition to anticipating the design of this new phone (similar to the future Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus), advances us some of its most important features, such as quad rear camera with 64 megapixel sensor and the support for fast charging of 40 W.

All screen design and up to 8 GB of RAM

The images published by GSMArena (apparently coming from a retail outlet in Iraqi Kurdistan) let us see the phone in two different colors and a screen without a notch, which suggests that will have a retractable front camera. In the back, we find a circular module that accommodates the four sensors of the main camera and leaves out the flash, located in the upper left corner.

Said chamber, according to this filtration, has a 64 megapixel main sensor which is accompanied by an 8 megapixel wide angle and two other sensors of 2 megapixels each. In addition, the Huawei Y9a will include 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, although other versions could be marketed.

Other specifications that these images advance us are the side fingerprint reader and compatibility with the 40W SuperCharge fast charge. We will have to wait for its official presentation to know the rest of the specifications, but, as with other recent Huawei models, everything indicates that the Y9a will not come with Google’s mobile services, but will bet on the alternative of the Chinese company (HMS).