The Hybrid Corporate Debt Boom Feeds Complacency

The booming market for corporate debt is being too successful for its own good. Companies from BP to Gazprom are issuing more bonds that count as equity than ever before. Low interest rates and investors’ thirst for returns explain why. However, the market is missing an opportunity to find something more useful.

The so-called corporate hybrids are having a good crisis. The companies have raised a record 37,000 million euros until mid-November, 58% more than in the same period of 2019, according to data from Refinitiv. The securities do not have a specific repayment date and allow the companies that issue them to defer coupons. In addition, rating agencies often see them as half equity and half debt.

This explains its appeal. The damage caused by Covid-19 has made issuers more willing to explore ways to bolster their balance sheets rather than turn to shareholders. With interest rates crashing around the world, bond investors are starving for esoteric instruments in exchange for extra yield. Hybrid bonds will typically offer at least twice the spread (or premium over risk-free rates) available on classic corporate debt. Still, they can be a good deal for issuers. Take BP’s inaugural hybrid, issued in June. It counts as half debt, half equity. Assuming a 10-year cost of debt of 1%, and the oil company’s 9% cost of equity estimated by Morningstar, it would cost about 5% to replicate a hybrid with traditional bonds and equity, before any tax benefits. However, BP’s 2029 equivalent hybrid paid a coupon of just 3.6%. In other words, their implicit cost of capital was just over 6%, according to our calculations.

The problem is that the utility of hybrids is nowhere near that of stocks. Coupons may be deferred, but still have to be paid. Companies face penalties if they don’t deliver when scheduled. The low coupons of the hybrids suggest that rating agencies are exaggerating their similarities to stocks.

The risk is that companies are accumulating liabilities that are more like debt than they appear. Instead, they could issue bonds that absorb losses more easily before a company fails, for example, by letting coupons cancel, not just defer, when debt reaches certain thresholds. Investors would demand a higher return. But with rates so low and demand for trendy debt high, issuers could probably continue to afford it.

