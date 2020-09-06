The IFA 2020 is over: no Kirin, here are the main announcements

This is the time of the year when technology enthusiasts gather in Berlin to check out the latest news on the market. However, unfortunately this year was “atypical” from various points of view and in the end a ‘2020 edition of the IFA which many have described as less exciting than usual.

In any case, leaving out the absence of a large part of the press and companies, the German event, which was held from 3 to 5 September 2020, still saw some interesting announcements. Sure, there have been illustrious absentees, such as the expected new Kirin processor, but we know that the situation at Huawei is not exactly the most optimistic, just as the period in general is not the best.

Coming to the announcements arrived during IFA 2020 and also taking into consideration the presentations that took place in the days preceding the fair, many think that one of the most interesting announcements in the smartphone field was ZTE Axon 20 5G, the first smartphone with a camera under the display. It is in fact an innovative technology for the market of mobile devices, which we will probably hear about more frequently over the next few months. It is no coincidence that abroad they are assigning the “Best of IFA 2020” prize to the aforementioned smartphone.

For the rest, another important protagonist of the days that accompanied fans towards the IFA 2020 was Samsung. Indeed, the South Korean company presented its foldable Galaxy Fold2 5G smartphone, which leads in fact foldables in their second generation. Still staying at Samsung, various news were presented during the “Life Unstoppable” event. Among the most interesting, we find the Odyssey G5 gaming monitor, The Premiere projector and the Wireless Charging Trio charger, designed to charge smartphones, headphones and smartwatches at the same time. But that’s not all: Samsung has also unveiled Galaxy Tab A7, Galaxy Fit2 and Galaxy A42 5G.

Moving on to PC field, the last few days have seen some major presentations. More precisely, the announcement of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 3080 and 3090 video cards has arrived. In addition, the Intel Tiger Lake mobile processors have been unveiled. As you can imagine, myriads of upright models have already been announced with these new components. Among other things, both Intel and MSI have announced that they have renewed their logo and the launch of the Intel Evo certification has also arrived. For the rest, 360 Hz gaming monitors were presented.

As for the main ones conferences of the IFA 2020, the most interesting were those of Qualcomm, TCL, Honor and Realme. Qualcomm unveiled its new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G processor, designed to bring 5G connectivity to the world of laptops. TCL has instead announced, in addition to some tablets and technological devices, the interesting NXTPAPER technology for displays, which aims to make the screen of tablets and eBook Readers “a mix between display and paper”.

Honor has instead unveiled the new laptops with Ryzen CPU and the Watch GS Pro and Watch ES smartwatches. Finally, Realme presented several products that will arrive in Europe, from the Realme 7 range to Realme TV. For the sake of completeness, there were also announcements from Lenovo and LG (including the PuriCare mask), as well as the reveal of the Panasonic Lumix S5.

In short, there was no lack of news this year too, despite everything. In any case, it is hoped to return to normal for next year’s edition, scheduled for 3-7 September 2021, as can be read on the official website of the IFA.

In the meantime, we remind you that other interesting announcements are planned for this September 2020.