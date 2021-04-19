The iMacs that Apple will introduce tomorrow have something in common with the originals, you know what?

- Advertisement -

One of the first steps Steve Jobs took when he returned to Apple in the 1990s was to launch the iMac range. A computer concept they were trying simplify the idea of ​​what a desktop Mac is by reducing it to a minimum: integrated screen, CD-ROM reader underneath and all the components of the motherboard, processor, memory, hard disk, etc., forming part of the interior. Something that would allow the user to get home, take it out of the box and with a single power cord, start using it.

Since then, iMacs have been one of Apple’s highest-rated computers since they have evolved from those tube screens to an increasingly thin design. Well, if no one denies the leaks of the last hours, what we will see tomorrow in the spring Apple keynote is nothing more than a new range with a revamped design and … a feature that users fell in love with back in the years 90.

Colors for all tastes

Thus, Apple will present tomorrow some new iMac, with M1 chip and ARM architecture, which will arrive with a unique feature: a whole range of colors that we have already seen in some iPhone but, above all, in the last iPad Air presented by the company at the end of 2020. As you can see in the images that you have just below.

New iMac that Apple will present on April 20. McRumors

White, black, green, blue and pink They will be the new tones that will allow you to have practically all Apple devices to match. These are not as garish tones as those of 23 years ago, but it is reminiscent of that idea of ​​giving color and joy to a device that is usually quite boring. In the case of the iMac, except for the Pro model that arrived in dark gray, all the models that have landed in stores since 2012 have shown a nice silver only broken by the frame of the screen panel.

In addition to that arrival in five colors, iMac design itself will change with the arrival of Pro Display XDR screens, which will provide a greater thinness to future computers allowing the installation of larger panels. Remember that right now these computers are sold in two different sizes: a larger one of 27 inches, and a smaller one of 21.5. Precisely, it was the latter that set off the alarms that we could find ourselves faced with a change in the range, with limited units in stores and, in certain cases, showing itself as sold out. Tomorrow, anyway, we will know everything.

