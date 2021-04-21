The iMacs with M1 chip arrive, and with a more elegant and compact design

- Advertisement -

The transition from Apple desktop computers to the Apple Silicon processor platform continues with the introduction of the new 24 ″ iMacs, computers that will make you fall in love at first sight.

If iMacs were already iconic Apple equipment, the fact that this new generation reduces its volume by 50%, being more compact and thin, no matter where you look, also coming in seven different colors: green, yellow, orange. , pink, purple, blue and silver.



Joining the Apple M1 processor family of computers

To this must be added the arrival of Touch ID for the first time to an iMac that facilitates logins and secure purchases with Apple Pay, among other aspects. But if that wasn’t enough, the arrival of a 1080p Facetime camera, high-quality microphones, and a six-speaker sound system, then better than better.

All this is also coupled with its excellent 4.5K 24 ″ Retina display, which also has an anti-reflective coating to prevent glare on the screen, the integration of True Tone technology modifies the color temperature as the surrounding lighting changes. , also offering 11.3 million pixels, a wide P3 color gamut and more than one billion colors, plus 500 nits of brightness.

Apple says that these computers are capable of coping with even such demanding tasks as editing high-resolution photos and 4K videos, all thanks to the M1 processor, also present in the new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini, introduced months ago.

At the performance level, Apple also adds that:

With the power and performance of M1 and macOS Big Sur, the new iMac wakes instantly from sleep, daily tasks feel faster and smoother, and applications launch with astonishing speed. In Safari, users can navigate even faster and run hundreds of tabs at once, and in Photos, users can quickly review edits to their images

Regarding the experience and integration on any place, Apple indicates that:

The new iMac offers the best macOS Big Sur experience. Its refined design brings a new level of power and beauty to the Mac, allowing users to fully experience the spacious 24-inch 4.5K Retina display. macOS Big Sur puts more controls at the user’s fingertips and is packed with enhancements for key apps like Safari, Messages, and Maps

There is also a place for respect for the environment:

The new iMac is minimizing its impact on the environment, built with a low-carbon aluminum casing and 100% recycled tin on its main logic board solder. One hundred percent of the wood fiber in the packaging is recycled or comes from responsibly managed forests. Speaker magnets, fan motor, and power connector are made from 100% recycled rare earth elements

The new iMacs can be reserved from April 30, going on sale during the second half of May, with a price that will start at $ 1,299 or $ 1,249 if it is an educational entity.

More information: Apple