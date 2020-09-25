HealthCorona Virus

The immune system of one in 10 severely COVID sufferers trips itself: the interferon problem and its implications

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

10.2% of severe COVID-19 patients produce antibodies that boycott their own immune system in the fight against the disease. This “immunological paradox” published by ‘Science’ has led its authors, among which there are several Spanish hospitals, to convince themselves that genetic and immunological factors explain 15% of severe cases of the disease.

That is to say, some antibodies in one in 10 seriously ill patients are dedicated to blocking type 1 interferon In full infection: it is the immune system tripping itself and interrupting the chain reactions that defend the body.

What have they discovered?

To find out, researchers have analyzed 987 patients with severe pneumonia from around the world in detail and confirmed the presence (since the beginning of the infection) of these antibodies in just over a tenth of them. Curiously, of the 101 patients who had this type of antibody in their blood samples, 95 were men.

Not only does this suggest some kind of X-linked genetic factor, or at least a crossover phenomenon, rooted in male immune dynamics, but it could explain why men are more vulnerable to the virus. In fact, as if that weren’t enough, more than half of the 101 patients were over 65. In other words, the finding can explain many things.

“What has surprised us in this study is the high frequency with which we have found these alterations in patients with severe covid-19“explained Roger Colobran, a researcher at the Vall d’Hebron Research Institute. If we look at their data, when they examined the presence of these antibodies in the healthy population, they discovered that only 4 of the 1,227 people tested had it.

What does it mean?

The discovery is very interesting. First because it can give us keys to understand (and identify) which people with SARS-CoV-2 infection are most likely to develop severe symptoms. There are many settings in which this can be critical and will allow for faster progress in vaccine and treatment development.

Second, because it empowers clinicians and researchers to try to address these autoimmune problems when it comes to design treatments in a more personalized way. The rhetoric and crisis communication in a situation like this usually leads us to forget that we are not facing a “single” fight. Containing the pandemic and learning to fight the disease is a war that rages on many battlefields: discoveries like today’s may seem like little, but they are strategic victories.

