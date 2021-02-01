Latest news

‘The implementation of section 16 of the Northern Protocol’-Coveney was a mistake

Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said the implementation of article 16 of the Northern protocol last Friday was a mistake.

He is surprised that the European Commission (EC) has acted in this way, given its relationship with the state since 2016.

Minister Coveney said he and the Taoiseach acted quickly at the time it happened last Friday night.

However, he also said that he had full confidence in the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and that she had corrected the error which had been made ‘very quickly’, as he said.

‘I always have full confidence in President von der Leyen,’ said Minister Coveney

The controversy between the EC and AstraZeneca over the delay in vaccine supply led to the implementation of this article, ‘but those who took this decision at the time did not understand the political implications for Northern Ireland’ said the Minister Coveney.

Article 16 has been put in place as part of the Brexit arrangement between the European Union (EU) and Britain, in order to alleviate any economic difficulties that may arise on the island of Ireland as a result of Britain’s exit from the EU.

