‘The importance of the country’s history and the Irish language is untold’ – one of Ireland’s Great Books at home again

The ‘Leasa Móir Book’ is the only surviving copy of Marco Polo ‘s events translated into Irish and the longest story in the Book is about the adventures of Finn MacCumhail and the Deer

One of the most famous Gaelic manuscripts has been donated to University College Cork by a Duke of England.

The ‘Book of Great Interest’ is recognized as one of Ireland ‘s Great Books and is back in its home area.

It was written The Book of McCarthy Riabhaigh, the proper title of the book, in Kilbrittain Castle in west Cork towards the end of the fifteenth century of Finghin McCarthy, Lord of Carbury and his wife Catherine FitzGerald.

The book is a collection of stories of almost 400 pages.

The Book is an important Irish language manuscript with major texts relating to Irish heritage and translations of contemporary European literature.

The Book contains the only surviving copy of the Irish translation of Marco Polo ‘s events and the longest story in the Book,’ Agallamh na Seanórach ‘, deals with the adventures of Finn MacCumhail and the Fiann.

“The importance of this manuscript to the history of Ireland and to the history of the Irish language is untold,” said Professor Pádraig Ó Macháin, Professor of Modern Irish at University College Cork.

“It is a great Cork Gaelic book, and it is also a great national treasure. This book will be in great demand in the world, and that is without a doubt a source of pride and joy. ”

Professor Ó Macháin said that “students and teaching and research staff would continue to benefit from this valuable source” and that the book would benefit “future generations”.

The Duke of Devonshire, through the Chatsworth Trust, donated the ‘Book of Great Interest’ to the university. The book was loaned to University College Cork in 2011 and the Duke has since said he felt they should leave the book permanently.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the return of the book to his home area was a “historic occasion”.

“All Irish communities will benefit and enjoy the return of Leabhar Leasa Móir to the country. I am also convinced that students and researchers at University College Cork will benefit from being among the book. This is a source of great pride for all of us. ”

The book has been kept in Ireland, Wales and England over the years.

The book was first taken away from Kilbrittain in 1642 and was hidden for a time in Lismore Castle in Waterford. The Book was transferred to Chatsworth House in 1914.

University College Cork intends to display the book in the Boole Library in the future.