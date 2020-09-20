The impossible electromagnetism of a symmetrical crystal

Magnetism and electricity are connected in ways that can be very strange, including the magnetoelectric effect that appears in some crystals. Lately things have gotten even stranger; scientists have discovered a new crystal, langasite, which exhibits properties that are theoretically impossible.

The crystal has a highly symmetrical structure and should prevent the emergence of magnetoelectric effects, in which the electrical properties are affected by the magnetic field and vice versa. This type of phenomena always has a quantum origin, as in the case of electrical resonance.

“Whether the magnetic and electrical properties are coupled or not depends on the internal symmetry of the crystal, ” explains Andrei Pimenov, Vienna University of Technology (TU Wien) in Austria.

If the crystal has a high degree of symmetry, i.e. when one side is the mirror image of the opposite, for theoretical reasons there cannot be magnetoelectric effects. The case of langasite is particular, not only is the crystal symmetrical and in any case able to couple the electric and magnetic effects, but the properties are of a type never seen before.

Scientists claim that although the crystal is geometrically symmetrical, the magnetic moments of the Holmium atoms break the symmetry making the quantum properties emerge. This break means the existence of polarization, when the positive and negative charges are separated from each other. This is easy to do with an electric field but langasite can also polarize with magnetic fields, the keystone being the intensity of the field.

“The crystal structure is so symmetrical that it should not allow for the existence of magnetoelectric effects, ” says Andrei Pimenov. “If we increase the intensity of the magnetic field, something remarkable happens: the quantum state of Holmium atoms changes and they gain a magnetic moment. This breaks the internal symmetry of the crystal. “

In particular, langasite shows a strongly non-linear relationship between the direction of the magnetic field and that of the magnetic moment of the atom. This is the totally new aspect: a small variation in the direction of the field can generate very large effects on the polarization of the material.

It may seem that these are only theoretical implications, but there are important practical applications: the magnetoelectric properties are fundamental in the development of sensors and hard drives. While we would like to remember that “quantum” is different from “science fiction”, these results promise great technological advancements.