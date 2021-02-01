The improvements coming to Chrome: new interface in Discover, NFC on the webs and security improvements

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Chrome 89 beta has shown important changes, which will end up reaching the stable version, unless Google finds some kind of problem or incompatibility. These changes would come from the hand of one of the great updates of Chrome for Android in 2021, since there are several key points that it addresses.

Changes in Google Discover, security improvements, interface changes and more have been seen in this beta. We tell you all the changes that have been seen in beta 89.

Changes in Chrome

One of the most visual changes coming to Google Chrome has to do with Discover. Currently, if we access Discover from the browser, the cards and description are displayed, each card taking up a lot of space. With beta 89 the interface changes and everything becomes simpler, eliminating the descriptions of the articles recommended by Google on the way.

In the same way, there will be changes in pop-up windows, those that show us the permissions that a website may require, cookie notices and others. The corners will now be rounded and the interface is more similar to the Android 11 UI than to the classic Chrome. We can reset the permissions without leaving this panel.

With the new version of Chrome the browser will be compatible with the reading of NFC tags

In the same way, the NFC web API is activated, which has been tested since Chrome 81. With this API websites will be able to read NFC tags, being active by default from the new version of Chrome.

At the security level there are also changes, since Privacy Sandbox is finally shown, something that Google has been working on since 2019. It is still hidden, under the # privacy-sandbox-settings flag, but anticipates that is closer to being a stable function. With Privacy Sandbox, Google activates functions related to security and privacy when browsing.

Chrome 89 is currently in beta, so it should arrive in the next few weeks in a stable way hand in hand with these changes. As always, we recommend keeping the application updated both for security and to keep up to date with its news.

Via and image | Android Police