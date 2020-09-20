The incredible story of Matthew Henson, the first African American Arctic explorer

Matthew Henson and explorer Robert E. Peary attempted to reach the Arctic Circle seven times before succeeding in 1909. However, his incredible achievement was largely ignored for decades due to the color of his skin. Here is the incredible story of Matthew Henson.

Henson was born in Maryland on August 8, 1866, a year after the American Civil War ended. He moved to Washington (after his parents died) to live with his uncle. At the age of 12, attracted by the fascination for the stories of local sailors, Henson found work on the merchant ship Katie Hines. In 1887, he accidentally met Commander Robert E. Peary, a civil engineer and explorer tasked with examining Nicaragua.

Peary had successfully completed several expeditions around the world. Thus, after learning of Henson’s seafaring experience, the explorer decided to hire him as a waiter for his next trip … the first of many. Matthew Henson, in fact, accompanied Peary on seven Arctic expeditions between 1891 and 1909.

The most famous voyage by far was the 1909 Arctic expedition, a feat hundreds of men before them failed to complete over the course of three centuries. The news of the two men’s arrival at the North Pole appeared on the front page of the New York Times on September 7 of the same year with the headline: “Peary discovers the North Pole after eight attempts in 23 years”.

However, no one recognized Peary’s crew as the first to reach the North Pole due to the lack of additional information. While their team may not have been the first to reach the North Pole, Matthew Henson was probably still the first African American to set foot in the territory.

“He was the most popular man aboard the ship with the Eskimos“wrote explorer Donald MacMillan, who ventured alongside the two men. Henson was fluent in the native language of the Inughuit tribe, had impeccable navigation skills, and was adept at building sleds and stoves. In 1988, Henson was he was awarded the Hubbard Medal after his death, the highest honor given by the National Geographic Society.