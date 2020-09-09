The incredible underwater museum that wants to save the Reef through art

There Great Barrier Reef it was discovered by the explorer James Cook around 1768 when he left for the Terra Australis. The voyage was long and tortuous and after the ship ran aground during its repair, Cook was able to study in depth the peculiar coast characterized by fascinating fauna, hitherto unknown.

The Australian Reef is today the largest structure composed of living organisms, for this reason it can even be seen from space. His integrity is precious but despite the work of the Coral Reef Marine Park, recently the sea temperature has risen by 4 degrees, causing whitening and the death of 20% of corals.

The artist Jason deCaires Taylor, in collaboration with James Cook University, started a project that involved the construction of a underwater sculpture park. Obviously, Australia supports its economy above all thanks to the huge masses of tourists who invade the country year after year, therefore, if Taylor’s idea might initially seem incomprehensible it is right to underline how the limitation of the phenomenon it would be useless or more simply unproductive.

The sculptures of undoubted magnificence, taken in the most disparate poses, like warriors intent on protecting the precious Barrier, are inspired by indigenous culture of the place and each of the 20 works is inspired by a trade or a particular traditional vocation.

The latter are part of a larger project; in fact, they were installed in these modest underwater “greenhouses” just before the coral breeding season, that is, when they lay eggs. Within the marine concrete they are found beyond two thousand fragments of coral to which the larvae of the latter can easily attach, thanks to the neutral pH of the material.

One particular installation located above sea level at the end of the Townsville pier is the Ocean Siren, the sculpture that change color in real time to indicate the temperature of the water, on a scale where blue represents a stable and positive situation while dark red a situation of extreme warming that could lead to coral bleaching.

If ideas of this kind were applied to more areas of the planet we could, thanks to art, find the junction point between modern society and mother earth, living together without any kind of abuse.