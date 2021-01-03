The influencer Emily Mitchell died: she was pregnant with her fifth child

- Advertisement -

The North American influencer Emily mitchell, recognized in social networks by his Instagram account The Hidden Way, which has more than 140,000 followers, died on December 22. The young woman, 36, she was pregnant with her fifth child.

“Our dear Emily and her precious unborn baby unexpectedly left us on the morning of December 22, 2020. Our hearts are broken and her joyful presence will be sorely missed by many.”, points to a message included on the GoFundMe page created by Allyson speake, friend of Mitchell, to raise funds for the family.

“Em made a huge impact on the lives of so many people, and this loss is incomprehensible to anyone who knew her. Our friend was a dedicated mother and wife, she had a heart for the Lord, and she loved her children so much, ”adds the dedication.

The influencer was married to Joseph Mitchell, with whom she had four children: Finn, Isla, Edie and Lulu.

On Friday, January 1, Speake thanked those who had donated, who allowed them to overcome the $ 100,000 barrier so far.

“Thank you very much for all your support. Her family was surprised by the outpouring of love from their community on Instagram (…) Together we did more than that to support them, and while this won’t take away their pain, we know that this gift means a lot to them. Thank you always”.

The proceeds will go to this year’s education for Emily and Joe’s children, “As well as the many costs Joe and the kids will face as they adjust to life without Emily.”

On the morning of December 22, Mitchell began to feel ill over coffee. Suddenly he collapsed and died at home. The family called the emergency services, but nothing could be done for her and the baby on the way.

So far the causes of death are unknown. “She left home to be with the Lord. Doctors are still working on finding the answers for his family. We will update everyone with the information when we get it, ”the GoFundMe post states.

The influencer and her family always manifested a deep belief in the Christian faith. In addition, he encouraged family life: all his publications on the account The Hidden Way show their family life in the country house in the city of Westerley, Rhode Island state.

The last post, Mitchell published it on December 8: “This will be my fifth cesarean section. Whichever way your baby arrives, know that YOUR EXPERIENCE is valid and worthy. You are no less a mother if you need emergency medical intervention, if you have a planned cesarean section or an epidural. You are not a ‘better’ mother if you had a home birth or a vaginal birth without medication. What if you raised your children through adoption or surrogacy or mixing of families? Those are YOUR babies and you feel proud at the maternity table ”.

“My plan was never to have five C-sections. But you can be sure that I am very grateful for them. Even if I was sorry to the first one for missing what was supposed to be the ‘true experience of motherhood’. How do I feel right now? It doesn’t matter how they get here. It only matters that they arrive. And they are so deeply LOVED “he added.

