The inner core of the Earth is younger than expected

The Earth is like a layer cakeThere is a solid crust on the outside, a viscous mantle, a liquid outer core and a solid inner core. The latter grows slowly thanks to the solidification and crystallization of the liquid iron of the outer core. This process helps to power the engine of the Earth’s magnetic field.

In other words, the inner core is very important.

We don’t know much about its history, this 2,442 km iron ball appears to have an age of between 0.5 and 4 billion years, a very wide range but one that has been greatly reduced by new research. Just a few years ago we had confirmation that the inner core is solid, in a study that left many questions unanswered, including his age.

Thanks to experiments on a tiny amount of iron, which was compressed and heated between two diamonds, the researchers dated the inner core between 1 and 1.3 billion years. This estimate is in agreement with the strength of the magnetic field, which formed around the same time.

“The Earth is unique in the solar system, due to the fact that it has a magnetic field and is habitable, ” says Jung-Fu Lin, author of the study and researcher at the University of Austin, Texas. “Hopefully our result can be used to understand why the other planets in the solar system don’t have magnetic fields. ”

Earth’s magnetic field is powered by what scientists call “geodynamo“. The movement of the outer core, rich in iron, transforms the planet into a giant magnet. The geodynamo is responsible for the magnetic poles and the invisible shield that protects us from solar radiation, and in this article we told what would happen if the magnetic field disappeared completely. Part of the movement of liquid iron is powered by the internal heat, another part is powered byenergy released by crystallization of the outer core.

Lin and his team worked to fix the energy provided by each of these sources, in order to date the inner core. To do this, they recreated the conditions of the nucleus on a small, very small scale. They heated a small amount of iron, about the size of a red blood cell, to 2,700 ° C and then compressed it between two diamonds to recreate the pressure of the core. Finally they measured the conductivity of iron in these conditions.

This measure made it possible to calculate the cooling of the core and the energy available to power it geodynamo. The latter uses only 10 terawatts from cooling the core, a fifth of what the Earth dissipates into space (about 45 terawatts). Once they calculated the dissipation, they were able to estimate the age of the core.

“Estimates between 1 and 1.3 billion years suggest that the Earth’s core is relatively young, ” Lin says.

Ancient magnetized rocks revealed that the magnetic field it suddenly strengthened between 1 and 1.5 billion years ago, according to a study published in Nature in 2015. This is in agreement with Lin’s team estimate, the start of crystallization of the inner core has enhanced our magnetic field .

There are many open questions about how liquid iron moves under the effect of core heat, what its true chemical composition is, and how elements other than iron can change the conductivity of the outer core. Lin and his team plan to continue studying these properties.