The Innsmouth Case Review: An Hp Lovecraft Style Switch Game Book

“Within me, the strange desire has arisen to whisper of my terrible hours spent in that port city over which evil voices and evil shadows hang, that city infected with death and blasphemous deformity. Even just talking about it helps me to rebuild my mental faculties, to reassure myself that I was not the first to succumb to a contagious hallucinatory nightmare“. So the protagonist of The shadow over Innsmouth he introduced the distressing account of his wanderings along the shores of a remote coastal town in New England, Massachusetts. To forge the memories of this troubled young man, the sharp pen of Howard Phillips Lovecraft, able to give life to an imaginary that has become inexorably iconic over time.

With a penetrating and chameleonic pervasiveness, the horror universe forged by the American novelist has been experiencing an age of enviable prosperity for some years. Honored even in the Disney world – “The Lights on Innsmouse“appeared on baby mouse is inspired by its own The shadow over Innsmouth – the shadow of the writer has crept with particular decision in the videogame sector, from Bloodborne to Call of Cthulhu, passing through the very recent Call of the Sea (to learn more, here is the review of Call of the Sea). Now, even the small independent team of RobotPumkin Games has chosen to offer its contribution, making its debut on the scene with a reinterpretation of Innsmouth that tries to blend humor and restlessness in a mixture of book and video game: The Innsmouth Homes.

A detective in Innsmouth

From creative forges based in Cologne, German developers bring the coastal town into the 21st century, in a contemporary take on the creepy Lovecraftian locality. Times change, but the horrors that lurk behind the Innsmouth beaches don’t seem to have changed. Our protagonist will notice it rather quickly, unnamed detective in line with the most classic of traditions hard boiled. Penniless, scruffy and obsessed with alcohol, the individual will find himself involved in a dangerous investigation, commissioned – needless to say – by a fascinating and mysterious femme fatale.

Leading her to our studio is the disappearance of daughter Tabitha Marsh. The girl seems to have vanished into thin air and to find her the woman has chosen to rely on a private investigator. From the outset, however, it is perceived that something unusual lies behind this request: Mrs. Marsh does not seem to know much about the habits of the little girl, who also has a decidedly unusual appearance. We will also soon learn that Tabitha is by no means the first person to vanish into thin air within the town of Innsmouth.

From these premises, not particularly original, it unfolds a narrative adventure dotted with crossroads and structured in the form of a virtual book. Through a volume of over 160,000 words, the actions performed by the player can lead to 27 different epilogues. As easily imagined, some endings are easily reached, while others will require more tortuous paths to be unlocked. A certainly admirable variety, which offers a range of solutions with a rather interesting degree of differentiation.

This narrative extension certainly represents the main quality of the production. After having reached almost all the possible epilogues, we realize how the authors of The Innsmouth Case have managed to build a narrative construct characterized by good internal coherence, in which the choices made in the role of private detective, even the apparently most harmless ones, are able to generate lasting consequences on our path. Interacting or not with the 30 characters that populate the town will open up different possible paths for us, as well as taking our steps towards the harbor, a church or a lonely lighthouse will reveal different aspects of the disturbing mysteries that surround Innsmouth. A single journey through The Innsmouth Case is therefore not able to offer a complete picture of the digital universe available in this game book in the form of a video game, with the narrative branch conceived by its authors which is revealed only after a long hunt for alternative endings.

In the face of this undoubted merit, however, the title of RobotPumpkin Games

In our opinion, it presents various problems, among which the tones used for the narration stand out. The declared objective of the German team is in fact to effectively blend humor and Lovecraftian horror, to build an engaging story. Unfortunately, this balance – at least for what is the personal sensitivity of the writer – has not been achieved with a not particularly effective and poorly balanced humor, which ends up dampening any kind of tension internal to the narrative. Reading the chapters that make up The Innsmouth Case, the player never perceives the claustrophobia or restlessness that permeate the literary universe of HP Lovecraft, despite the fact that the title does not hesitate to evoke the best known elements of the author’s imagination. At the same time, the comedy offered by pop culture citations, improbable reflections of the protagonist or references to current events from the 2000s has rarely been able to wring more than a slight smile. Although humor is obviously a very subjective element, here we would like to highlight if nothing else, a marked lack of balance in the construction of the atmospheres of the production.

To compose a not particularly enthusiastic picture also contributes a narrative that, although branched, tends to move its steps in a rather hasty way, between the search for Tabitha and, even more, continuous challenges to the survival of our detective. The great freedom of action granted to the protagonist, who in fact can also choose to totally ignore the task entrusted to him, does not go hand in hand with an excessively marked level of in-depth analysis of the events. Many steps will resolve too quickly, for an experience that overall favors variety in epilogues rather than an intense narrative path. To confirm this, we find the fact that a single run of The Innsmouth Case can easily be resolved in less than an hour, depending on the path taken and the degree of indecision that occurs in front of the individual crossroads.

Given the nature of the RobotPumpkin Games title, we would like to point out that the game is presented to the public exclusively in English – chosen here for our test on Nintendo Switch – she is German, while there is no support for Italian. On the formal front of the narrative, The Innsmouth Case turns out to be an overall pleasant experience, with a style functional to the story, never excessively complex but still characterized by a good lexical variety. An intermediate knowledge of English is more than enough to proceed with serenity, also considering the possibility of dedicating oneself to the search for any unfamiliar terms without any kind of haste or pressure.

Between book and video game

The Innsmouth Case, as already mentioned, actually evokes the most essential formula of the game book popular between the Eighties and Nineties, transposing it from paper to screen. The play experience is therefore made up of basic dynamics: the pace of advancement between the pages is at the player’s complete discretion, the options available for each fork are never more than four and the saving is not free but automatic at the end of each chapter. If you make a mistake in selecting a choice or are uncertain about a detail you have just read, the chapter you are reading can be restarted at any time.

Once the adventure is complete, you can choose to start from scratch with a new run or to return to the settings already visited. The function, obviously useful for exploring new paths without reliving the entire experience, does not, however, allow you to head directly towards specific narrative crossroads. This, combined with the choice not to introduce a diagram linked to the possible evolutions of the plot, makes the operation of exploration of alternative paths rather cumbersome and repetitive in the long term.

Although, as mentioned, the composition of the entire Innsmouth puzzle represents the most successful aspect of the game, at a certain point the activity unfortunately ends up being excessively iterative. Finally, the choice of the authors of The Innsmouth Case not to take full advantage of the videogame medium to offer a more engaging experience appears rather peculiar.

The narration develops along pages that in the upper section are accompanied by images of locations or animations of NPCs: all, however, appears decidedly essential. Even the soundtrack, composed of a few songs, while increasing the immersion, could have been more accurate and incisive, especially with an expansion of the sound effects, limited to the replication of the sound of the sea waves and little more.