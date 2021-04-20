The integration between Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp continues

- Advertisement -

It has undoubtedly been one of the most controversial decisions of Facebook throughout these years, to unify all its platforms into one, or at least the sole intention of this has made many fear the arrival of that day. Because many imagine the integration of the different Facebook services as the fusion of all of them in a single app or platform, which definitively ends with the platforms as we know them today. But it does not seem that at the moment that is going to be the way forward for Zuckerberg, if we take into account the information that we have learned today about the evolution of that fusion. WhatsApp chats on Facebook Messenger That is what Alessando Paluzzi, one of the main filters of new features in the most important and influential apps on the market, has now discovered. And this is what has happened to him now with Facebook Messenger, since he has been able to force the integration of a WhatsApp conversation on this platform. Or what is the same, you have been able to chat with someone on WhatsApp without leaving Messenger. All this thanks to their arts, extracting information from the code of the Facebook social network and using it to force the new functionalities that they will have in the future, and that are already being integrated into the development of the platform. #Messenger keeps working to support #WhatsApp chats 👀 ⚠️ I forced this thread to be recognized as a WhatsApp conversation just to show how it will look when the feature is available, I haven’t actually sent a message between the two services! pic.twitter.com/qtJuzO7Dgu – Alessandro Paluzzi (@ alex193a) April 16, 2021 In the tweet where he has shown this new functionality we can see how one of the chats within Facebook Messenger is identified as a “WhatsApp Conversation” so from Messenger you could chat in the future with a WhatsApp contact. This means that that other person would be writing from WhatsApp, and we could read their messages and reply to them from Facebook Messenger with total naturalness. Obviously, there is still no date that will advance us when this merger of the different platforms will become a reality, but it is clear that if the infrastructure for it already exists, that moment should not be very far away. So it seems that the merger of the different Facebook platforms for now will not be as aggressive as has been feared in recent years. And at the moment it seems that it will be limited to the possibility of talking to people from other platforms without having to switch between one and the other. And that at the moment there will not be a super app where they all merge into one, something that would not make much sense.