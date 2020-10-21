Colorado: Experts at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), a subsidiary of the US Department of Energy, have invented an “intelligent window” that rapidly changes color in high heat and turns itself into solar Turns into a cell and starts generating electricity.

This relatively new technology for generating electricity from solar panels is called “thermochromic photovoltaics”, which was introduced a few years ago. Recent developments have significantly improved this technology.

Explain that solar cells are not a new invention, nor are glasses that change color in bright light or heat anything new. However, combining these two old technologies to make windows is a new development, the color of which not only changes as the temperature rises, but they are also able to generate electricity from the sun.

To create “smart windows”, a thin film of a substance called perovskite is pressed between two layers of glass to create intelligent windows, while steam is also inserted. (Pyrovskite is a new name in solar cell manufacturing that is becoming increasingly popular.)

At low temperatures, pyruvate is transparent, through which light can pass easily. But as the temperature rises above a certain limit, the vapors absorb this energy and change the order of the pens in the pyrocyte layer.

As a result, the layer of pyruvate becomes darker and light cannot pass through it. At the same time, it also turns into a solar panel, that is, it begins to generate electricity from excess heat and light.

The first and oldest prototype of the intelligent window changed its transparent state between 65.5 and 79.4 ٹی C and turned reddish brown, which took three minutes.

The new and modified prototype changes color between 35 and 46 degrees Celsius and can range in yellow, orange, red and brown depending on the temperature; It only takes seven seconds for the color to change.

Experts say the technology is now ready for mass production and the first batch of “intelligent windows” will be available in a year.

Details of the study were published in the research journal Nature Communications Latest issues I have published online.