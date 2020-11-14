Tech GiantsAppleTech NewsMobile

The iOS 14.3 beta gives more clues about the expected AirTags

By Abraham
Abraham

Apple has released the iOS 14.3 Developer Beta and includes some exciting new features, such as support for Apple’s long-awaited AirTags tracker tags. New videos and images are displayed to help navigate the user through the accessory setup process. A hidden section in the “Search” app is called “Hawkeye” and is intended not only for AirTags but also for third-party object trackers like Tile. The information found in the guides in the Search app allows users to configure their AirTags. AirTags use the U1 ultra-wideband chip found in iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 for accurate tracking, but can also work offline using Bluetooth for tracking purposes. Linking an AirTag to an Apple ID ensures that no one else can use that particular tag. And with “lost mode” on, another iPhone user can scan an AirTag and get the owner’s phone number to contact them. Once you enable Lost mode, this phone number will be visible on an Apple website that others can access to contact you when they find your lost item. TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects Apple to make 10 million AirTags this year. If your price is around the 20-30 euros that Tile trackers cost, Apple could earn 200 and 300 million euros from selling different sizes of AirTags during its first year. Smaller tags will be suitable for keys and keyrings and other small items you don’t want to lose, while larger tags will be perfect for tracking a bike or backpack. AirTags will be equipped with removable batteries.

