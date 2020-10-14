Apple today presented the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, two new iPhone models indicated for those who are looking for the latest Apple technology but do not need all the power of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Starting with the design, the new iPhone 12 have an aluminum frame with flat edges and are available in five different striking colors: white, black, blue, green and red. Despite having the same screen size as the 6.1 ″ iPhone 11, Apple has managed to make the iPhone 12 11% thinner, 15% smaller and 16% lighter than its predecessor. As for the iPhone 12 mini, it is a very compact device with a screen of only 5.4 ″ that maintains the rest of the features of the iPhone 12. In fact, the iPhone 12 mini is the smallest 5G smartphone in the world.



The new iPhone 12 make the leap from LCD panels to OLED panels. Both models feature a Super Retina XDR panel. the display glass is protected by a glass called Ceramic Shield developed with Corning. This glass is extremely resistant, more than any other smartphone glass and, according to Apple, the resistance to falls has increased 4 times. The new iPhone 12 Pro have the Apple A14 Bionic chip that we could see at the presentation event of the new iPad Air. The A14 Bionic chip has been manufactured in a 5nm process, making it the first chip for mobile devices built in a process below 7nm. In practice, this means that the power consumption of the chip will be less than equal power. This chip has a 6-core CPU – 4 high-efficiency cores and 2 high-performance cores – which increases processing performance by 40% and a new graphics architecture with a 4-core GPU.



The new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini have two rear cameras:

12MP ultra-wide angle camera (13mm, 120º) with 5-element lens and f / 2.4 aperture

12MP wide-angle camera (26mm) with 7-element lens aperture and f / 1.6 aperture, OIS and 100% Focus pixel

The Night mode now comes for the first time also to the ultra wide angle camera and the front camera, which will be able to take better pictures in low light. As a novelty, Apple has also included a Time-lapse night mode. In the video section, the larger aperture of the lens now favors video recording in low light conditions. # gallery-2 {margin: auto; } # gallery-2 .gallery-item {float: left; margin-top: 10px; text-align: center; width: 50%; } # gallery-2 img {border: 2px solid #cfcfcf; } # gallery-2 .gallery-caption {margin-left: 0; } / * see gallery_shortcode () in wp-includes / media.php * /

The new iPhone 12 are compatible with 5G networks, so they will benefit from the bandwidth and latency advantages of the new mobile connectivity standard. They are compatible with both sub-6GHz networks as well as mmWave networks. Apple has highlighted that the new iPhones are smart enough to connect at 5G speeds when you need maximum speed but 4G if you do not require as much speed to save battery. Apple has added a feature called MagSafe for iPhone, which offers a magnetic surface on the back that allows you to attach accessories. In the presentation we have been able to see a small cover for credit cards, a cover that only reveals part of the screen, and a travel charger that Apple has designed to charge both the iPhone and the App eWatch. Other manufacturers are also creating their own accessories and a charger has been shown in which the iPhone appears to be suspended in the air vertically held by the magnets of the charger. MagSafe also makes wireless charging easy, avoiding the usual problem of the iPhone not charging because we have not placed it in the right place. Speaking of wireless charging, it now reaches 15W.



Price and availability

The iPhone 12 mini will be available at a price of € 809 (64 GB), € 859 (128 GB) and € 979 (256 GB). It will be available to reserve on October 16 and will go on sale on October 23. The iPhone 12 will be available at a price of € 909 (64 GB), € 959 (128 GB) and € 1,079 (256 GB). It can be reserved on November 6 and will go on sale on November 13