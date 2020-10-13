The iPhone 12 are official: hardware, release dates and prices

The new Apple iPhone 12 are already official and, although in the previous days and weeks we had already known a good part of the hardware that they will bring, The Cupertino digital event has left us some surprises that we did not expect. Especially in those small details of each of the four models that will hit stores between next week and the first two of November.

Four iPhone models

iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are the names of the four devices that will share a good part of their components. The main one will be the processor, that A14 Bionic manufactured with 5nm technology. and which, according to the company, is capable of improving the performance of “any other smartphone” by 50%, and another 50% when it comes to the graphic quality and power of its GPU.

New iPhone 12 with 6.1-inch screen. Manzana

Precisely, another of the improvements that all models bring are those OLED screens, Super Retina XDR in the case of the iPhone 12 (6.1) and 12 Mini (5.4), and Pro Display in the Pro terminals (6, 1) and Pro Max (6.7 inches), with higher resolution than previous generation phones. In all, Apple boasts of achieving greater protection against falls and shocks thanks to what it has called Ceramic Shield: up to four times more likely to be unharmed. In all cases, the new iPhone 12 offer greater luminosity, contrast and brightness, but nothing at 90 or 120Hz.

New iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max gold color. Manzana

Last but not least, It is official that the entire range adopts 5G connectivity (with Smart Data Mode that adapts according to the coverage circumstances) so they become the first to offer maximum mobile speed internet when we go down the street. Hopefully the antennagate of 2010 is not repeated with the iPhone 4 and that metal frame that lost connectivity when you put your finger on it.

The cameras, a step forward

In the two cheapest models, The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12, we continue to see two sensors (angular and ultra wide angle), as in the case of the iPhone 11 of 2019, although they have decided to add some updates, such as the use of what they have called Computational photography that substantially improves the results, both in sharpness, color and detail, as well as in light threshold to obtain the best photographs. The night mode, therefore, becomes one of the stars of these terminals.

New camera for the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max with LiDAR sensor. Manzana

On the edge of the iPhone 12 Pro, the three 12MP sensors with functions of angular, ultra wide angle and telephoto with apertures 0.5, 1, and 2.5X are maintained. In addition, it will be the Pro Max model that reaches the market for the first time with Dolby Vision in all the videos we record as well as a RAW mode to obtain the highest possible quality in our photographs, without losing a bit of quality. Finally, it is confirmed that LiDAR sensor will focus on improving photo and video results with the possibility of adding spectacular filters and special effects, leaving the AR applications for later.

Mag Safe, an old acquaintance, arrives

The new iPhone 12 maintain compatibility with fast charging and a whole catalog of accessories is invented around an old company brand, Mag Safe: magnetic and wireless cases, accessories and chargers, which will allow us to use our phones more comfortably, without having to connect the Lightning cable. In the keyonte it has been possible to see an interesting device capable of charging an iPhone and an Apple Watch at the same time, which is foldable and can be easily taken on a trip. By the way, the charger is confirmed to disappear from the box.

New iPhone 12 and 12 Mini. Manzana

Availability and prices

The new iPhone will be available in two batches, as we announced a few days ago: the 6.1-inch screen models, that is, The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, can be reserved from Friday, October 16 and will go on sale next week, on Friday 23. For their part, both the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone Mini will be able to be reserved starting on Friday, November 6 and will arrive in stores seven days later, on Friday the 13th.

The prices of all devices are:

iPhone 12 Mini (64, 128 and 256GB): 809, 859 and 979 euros

(64, 128 and 256GB): 809, 859 and 979 euros iPhone 12 (64, 128 and 256GB): 909, 959 and 1,079 euros

(64, 128 and 256GB): 909, 959 and 1,079 euros iPhone 12 Pro (128, 256 and 512GB): 1,159, 1,279 and 1,509 euros

(128, 256 and 512GB): 1,159, 1,279 and 1,509 euros iPhone 12 Pro Max (128, 256 and 512GB): 1,259, 1,379 and 1,609 euros

The iPhone 12 and 12 mini will arrive in white, black, green, blue and PRODUCT Red, while the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max will come in shades of graphite, silver, gold and Pacific blue.

