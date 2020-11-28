The iPhone 12 camera has been analyzed by DxOMark

A few days ago, the website specialized in camera analysis DxOMark published the results of its in-depth examination of the iPhone 12 Pro. Now, they have published the analysis of the cameras of the iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 has two cameras on the back. The main wide-angle module has a 12 MP sensor behind a 26mm equivalent lens with f / 1.6 aperture and optical image stabilization – apparently the same camera used in the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Mini. There is also an ultra-wide camera with a 12 MP 1 / 3.6 ″ sensor and a 13mm equivalent f / 2.4 lens. The iPhone 12 dispenses with the telephoto module and the LiDAR sensor found in the Pro and Pro Max versions. The iPhone 12 has obtained an overall score of 122 points in DXOMARK, being outside the top 10 of this database. It achieves good results but falls behind the flagships of Huawei, Xiaomi, Samsung and Oppo. It also lags behind Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro and even last year’s iPhone 11 Pro Max. His score of 132 in photography is right in the top ten. Exposure is generally accurate, although the dynamic range could be wider. Colors are nice and generally accurate. Autofocus is a strong point of the iPhone 12 (as in the whole family), with fast and accurate focus in all lighting conditions. Photos contain a lot of detail in rich to moderate light levels. On the downside, noise is more present than usual, the simulated bokeh portrait mode has room for improvement, and the lack of a dedicated telephoto lens hampers zoom performance. The iPhone 12 achieves an excellent 112 point video score, tying the iPhone 12 Pro for third place in the database (and just one point behind the 12 Pro Max for second place). Exposure is accurate and dynamic range is wide, thanks in part to the inclusion of Dolby Vision HDR. The color is nice, despite occasional cold reflections when shooting outdoors. Autofocus is fast and accurate, and works well even in scenes with a lot of movement. Detail is high in abundant light, although fine detail decreases indoors and in lower light levels. Noise is also the weakest link here, being visible even in abundant light. Stabilization is effective in counteracting jolts and movement.