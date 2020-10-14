MobileiphoneLatest newsTech News

The iPhone 12 for the US has something different from the rest of the world

By Abraham
Abraham

Apple today announced its first iPhone with 5G connectivity: iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. During the presentation, Apple has revealed that the iPhone 12 not only have access to 5G networks in the sub-6GHz band, but also offer support for 5G networks of the mmWave type. If you do not know what we are talking about, just know that the spectrum used for 5G is divided into two bands: below 6 GHz (Sub-6) and above 24 GHz (mmWave). The main difference between the two is speed and coverage. The Sub-6 band provides better coverage but top speeds are only 20 percent faster than 4G LTE, so it’s not that impressive. The mmWave band offers a very high download speed (up to 10 Gbps) but the coverage is considerably worse, about 200 meters, so it can happen that your phone spends more time connected to 4G than to 5G, especially when you are within a building.

This type of technology is designed for open spaces or areas with a high density of users where many antennas are installed. The less coverage of mmWave is the reason why operators want to fill cities with 5G antennas, so that there is always one with which you have direct view. In Spain, the only band that is available for 5G is sub-6GHz, so having a smartphone with 5G mmWave connectivity is useless today – at least until the corresponding frequency band comes out to tender. In the United States, however, some operators have deployed these networks, and this is the reason why only the iPhone 12 sold in the United States offer access to 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) networks. And this is also the explanation that the new iPhone 12 in the US have a small plate of another color along the right edge, as can be seen in the images shown on the Apple website in the US. to those of the websites of other countries.

iPhone 12 Pro sold in the US and the rest of the world It is a special window for mmWave signals, and it appears to be designed so that users can see it and perhaps avoid placing their hand there to obtain the maximum signal intensity.

