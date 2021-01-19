The iPhone 12 have a hidden hardware functionality for charging accessories

- Advertisement -

According to the US FCC certification authority registration, all iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models have a hidden reverse wireless charging feature. The feature hasn’t been activated yet, but it could be unlocked for an upcoming Apple accessory. The FCC filing suggests that iPhone 12 models contain hardware for wireless power transfer (WPT) to accessories, according to the FCC: In addition to being capable of being charged by a WPT desktop charger, the 2020 iPhones also support the 360 kHz WPT charging function for charging accessories. Currently, the only accessory that can be loaded by iPhones is a potential external accessory from Apple in the future. It does not seem unfeasible that Apple could enable the feature through a software update in the future to accompany the launch of a new accessory. Notably, the document refers to a single unreleased Apple accessory that would take advantage of reverse wireless charging, leading us to speculate which accessory it could be. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman hypothesizes that it could be the next generation of AirPods with MagSafe support. MagSafe would allow the AirPods case to be magnetically attached and charged on the back of iPhone 12 models. Another possibility is Apple’s long-awaited AirTags, which could also benefit from wireless charging on the back of an iPhone. 12. This is not the first time we have heard that Apple is interested in reverse wireless charging on the iPhone. We already heard that it would be a feature of the iPhone 11 series in 2019, but Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo later said that the feature could have been abandoned because the charging efficiency did not meet Apple’s requirements. With the launch of MagSafe on the iPhone 12, and the third generation of AirPods expected in the first half of this year, iPhone 12 users could enjoy an unexpected new feature.