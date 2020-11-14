Tech GiantsAppleMobileiphoneTech News

The iPhone 12 Pro camera has already been analyzed by DxOMark

By Abraham
Abraham

Apple announced in October its new iPhone 12 family consisting of four models: iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 and iPhone mini. Of these four models, the iPhone 12 Pro is in second position in terms of camera since the Pro Max model has a somewhat higher configuration. The iPhone 12 Pro has 12 MP sensors on all three cameras, including a 13mm equivalent ultra-wide angle lens and a 52mm 2x telephoto lens. The guys at DxOMark have had the opportunity to thoroughly test the cameras of the iPhone 12 Pro and have just published their in-depth analysis. Despite not being the model with the most powerful camera, the iPhone 12 Pro achieves a good score in the DxOMark ranking with 128 points, which places it in fourth position in the ranking behind the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra and Huawei P40 Pro. Based on the review, their photography performance is solid and is a slight improvement over last year’s flagship iPhone 11 Pro Max in many areas. However, it is somewhat behind the rivals in the zoom section. The new model stands out for video recording which, thanks to HLG Dolby Vision technology, offers a wider dynamic range than many rival phones.

