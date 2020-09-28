The iPhone 12 Pro Max will be a true ‘top of the range’, but very uncomfortable to hold

We are a little less than fifteen days away from knowing what the new iPhone 12 that Apple is preparing will be like, thanks to a keynote that everything indicates that it will be held on October 13. A digital event in which many think that the main novelties are already known that the new devices will bring but that in the last few hours has seen new data be delivered on what will be the most important phone in the entire range: the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple, since 2014, usually puts on sale two different models of its main phones that barely differ in screen size and, in some cases, the camera. But With the latest XS and XS Max and, above all, the 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, that difference has been practically nothing since both terminals share processor, memory and almost all internal components, finishes, etc.

A true flagship

With all of the above on the table, we have woken up to information published by Forbes where it comes to discover that this custom is going to end and that The iPhone 12 Pro Max this year will be true top of the range (flagship that North Americans say), with hardware specifications different from those of the iPhone 12 Pro. And not only in terms of its screen size, but in many other aspects.

Concept design of an iPhone 12 Pro Max. PhoneArena

It has been on social networks and YouTube channels where some transcendental details of the new terminals have been revealed, in which it has been possible to hear that “The gigantic iPhone [12 Pro Max] 6.7-inch will truly be considered a flagship this year. It will have the best screen and the best cameras … [iPhone] 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max were really the same devices, the 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max will be more differentiated. “

This means that, ruling out that the processor is going to be different, Yes, some elements would be reserved exclusively for the new iPhone 12 Pro Max, as they are better cameras, the arrival of the LiDAR depth sensor that is present in the 2020 iPad Pro, a 120Hz screen, and expanded 5G connectivity, not only to Sub-6 signals, but also to the so-called “millimeter waves “, or mmWave.

Uncomfortable to hold

Another piece of information that the Everythingapplepro leakers discover in the video is that the new iPhone 12 Pro Max are uncomfortable when we hold them. They confess to having had access to a unit and do not hesitate to affirm that the phone “sticks” in the palm of the hand, because of those straight edges that Apple has returned to in its design and that we saw a decade ago in the first iPhone 4. Of course, everything has a solution in this life and in the case of these new phones, the thing is to use a cover that makes handling much more comfortable.

