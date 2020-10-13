The iPhone 12 Pro / Pro Max are now official: Features and prices

Apple today introduced the new iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, the most powerful iPhone models to date, joining the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12. The new iPhone 12 Pro models are made of stainless steel and glass, have completely flat side edges, and are available in four attractive colors: silver, gold, pacific blue and graphite. The iPhone 12 Pro screen is protected by a new glass called Ceramic Shield that has been jointly developed with Corning. This glass is extremely resistant, more than any other smartphone glass available today and, according to Apple, the resistance to falls has been increased 4 times.



The new iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have slightly larger screens than their predecessors, going from 5.8 ″ to 6.1 ″ in the “Pro” model and from 6.5 “to 6.7” in the “Pro Max” model. However, this does not mean that the size of the phone has increased but that they are practically the same. The new iPhone 12 Pro have the Apple A14 Bionic chip, which is the first chip for mobile devices built in a 5nm process. In practice, this means that the power consumption of the chip will be less than equal power. This chip has a 6-core CPU – 4 high-efficiency cores and 2 high-performance cores – which increases processing performance by 40% and a new graphics architecture with a 4-core GPU.



The iPhone 12 Pro has three rear cameras:

Ultra wide angle camera (13mm) with f / 2.4 aperture and Night mode

Wide-angle camera (26mm) with 7-element lens with f / 1.6 aperture and optical lens stabilization.

2x telephoto camera with f / 2.0 aperture

On the other hand, the larger size of the iPhone 12 Pro Max has allowed Apple to go a step further with even more sophisticated cameras:

Ultra wide angle camera (13mm) with f / 2.4 aperture and Night mode

Wide angle camera with a larger sensor (1.7 μm pixel size) and optical sensor shift stabilization.

2.5x telephoto camera with f / 2.2 aperture

Apple has included a new optical stabilization system in the iPhone 12 Pro Max thanks to the sensor shift technology (sensor shifting), which allows to compensate much better for the movements of the phone than the traditional system. For more advanced users, Apple has announced the Apple ProRAW format that offers the benefits of editing a RAW file without sacrificing Apple’s advancements in computational photography. When it comes to video recording, the new iPhone 12 Pro offers 10-bit HDR video recording for the first time, which means you can capture 60 times more colors than before. In addition, the iPhone 12 Pro are the first smartphones capable of recording video in Dolby Vision format at [email protected] You can even edit video recorded in Dolby Vision and apply filters to recorded videos without the need for a computer. Apple has incorporated a LiDAR scanner to the set of rear cameras that allows to ask for the depth with much more precision, which is useful in Augmented Reality applications. This scanner also facilitates faster focusing, especially in low light conditions.



Price and availability

The iPhone 12 Pro will be available at a price of € 1,159 (128 GB), € 1,279 (256 GB) and € 1,509 (512 GB). It will be available to reserve on October 16 and will go on sale on October 23. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available at a price of € 1,259 (128 GB), € 1,379 (256 GB) and € 1,609 (512 GB). It can be reserved on November 6 and will go on sale on November 13