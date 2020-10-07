Tech GiantsAppleMobileiphoneLatest newsTech News

The iPhone 12 Pro will no longer start from 64GB of capacity

By Abraham
The Iphone 12 Pro Will No Longer Start From 64gb Of Capacity
The Iphone 12 Pro Will No Longer Start From 64gb Of Capacity

The Iphone 12 Pro Will No Longer Start From 64gb Of Capacity
The Iphone 12 Pro Will No Longer Start From 64gb Of Capacity

Today, most high-end smartphones come with at least 128GB of storage.

However, the iPhone 11s came with a 64GB input capacity, which was presumably a way to make the device more affordable, or to encourage customers to opt for the 256GB model.

According to a tweet from Jon Prosser, this year’s iPhone 12 Pro models will start at 128GB of base storage. This includes both the iPhone 12 Pro and the Pro Max.

He also notes that Apple will continue to use 64GB of storage , albeit for the “entry-level” models, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12.

Apple is preparing four iPhone 12 models this year: a 5.4 ″ iPhone 12 mini, a 6.1 ″ iPhone 12, a 6.1 ″ iPhone 12 Pro and a 6.7 ″ iPhone 12 Pro Max . Although the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 will have a maximum of 256GB of storage, it is unclear what storage the Pro and Pro Max models can offer.

Right now, the iPhone 11 Pro series maxes out at 512GB, but we can’t rule out Apple making the jump to 1TB, just like the iPad Pro.

