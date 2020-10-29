The iPhone 12 seem to incorporate reverse wireless charging according to the FCC

The new iPhone 12s could be equipped with “reverse wireless charging” for charging accessories through the back of the phone. This functionality was not disclosed in the presentation of the new smartphones nor does it appear on the website, but a document from the US FCC certification authority indicates it. Some manufacturers have long offered wireless charging through the back of their devices, allowing you to charge other smartphones with wireless charging or even headphones. A Federal Communications Commission (FCC) document discovered by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman states: In addition to being charged by a desktop (disk) WPT charger, the 2020 iPhone models also support the 360 ​​kHz WPT charging feature for load accessories. Currently the only accessory that can be loaded by iPhones is a potential external accessory from Apple in the future. This accessory could be new AirPods capable of charging on the back of the new iPhone 12. If so, we would expect Apple to announce this functionality when it introduced the new headphones. According to rumors, there are currently two new AirPods headphone models on the way. On the one hand, the third generation of the classic AirPods and, on the other hand, a second generation of AirPods Pro.